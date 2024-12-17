Kids (and adults alike) have seen the adventures of Bluey, a blue heeler puppy whose enthusiasm and curiosity — as well as her wild imagination — get her into a variety of situations. The beloved Australian children’s show has become one of the biggest animated shows of all time since its debut in 2018, having taken the world by storm by becoming this year's top-performing series on streaming. And now, after smashing the viewership charts, Bluey is venturing beyond the television landscape. BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company are set to bring Bluey to the big screen, slated for a global theatrical release in 2027.

Disney has acquired the global theatrical rights for the planned Bluey feature. While no exact release date has been set yet, it is expected to chronicle the same unpredictable adventures of the loveable blue heeler dog along with her mother and father as well as her younger sister Bingo. The film is written and directed by Joe Brumm, the same writer and director behind the Emmy and BAFTA-winning series. In a statement, Brumm stated that he has always believed the series deserved its own theatrical film.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen."

Who’s the Team Behind the ‘Bluey’ Movie?

The CG animated film is set to bring the team behind the series, including Melanie Zanetti as the voice for Bluey's mother, Chili, and David McCormack as the Heeler family's patriarch, Bandit. Bluey's primary composer, Joff Bush, is also on board to bring his musical prowess yet again for the movie. It will be produced by award-winning Happy Feet and The Lego Batman Movie animation producer Amber Naismith, with Bluey vet Richard Jeffery returning to co-direct alongside Brumm. The movie will stream on Disney+ after its global theatrical release and will also air on ABC iView and ABC Kids in Australia.

Bluey receiving the feature film treatment comes as no surprise, considering its viewership performance for this year alone. Apart from being this year's most-watched series globally on Disney+, Bluey is also the top kids show on CBeebies. That is just on top of the accolades the show has received so far, including Television Critics Association Awards and a Peabody Award.

The Bluey movie releases in 2027, while the Bluey show is available to stream on Disney+.

