Not since Crocodile Dundee has Australia been able to permeate the international cultural landscape with such vigor and force. Who would've known this little Brisbane show would capture the hearts of all children and adults alike? From its well-rounded characters to its emotional stories, Bluey is a show that's filled with immense heart and intelligence, proving how the realistic portrayal of family life will always be universally loved.

Where most enjoy watching the adventures of Bluey Heeler, her sister, Bingo, and their parents, Bandit (David McCormack) and Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), audiences have also been entertained by its frequent pop-culture references. Of course, this isn't new in the genre, but it's always fun to see the creative ways the show acknowledges other iconic programs. And given its global outreach, it's unsurprising the tributes go further than the legendary Australian films. Indeed, these movie easter-eggs are what make the show even more fun for the average adult viewer. That is why we have compiled some of the best ones across all three seasons.

10 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Episode: "Musical Statues" (Season 3, Episode 27)

Hoping to bring the family back in sync, Chilli demands they all play a game of musical statues. Though apprehensive at first, everyone eventually gets into the groove. And where this does highlight Bluey's masterful depiction of joy, fun, and play, this is also an episode for Quentin Tarantino lovers, as it's hard to miss Chilli's solo boogie.

Subtle, but spot-on, the show pays homage to the iconic dance scene from one of the most iconic movies, Pulp Fiction. Indeed, Chilli has a twist that is unmistakably reminiscent of Uma Thurman's Mia Walace. It's odd to think that Bluey and Pulp Fiction share any kind of similarity, but alas, this is a show for kids and adults after all. Sometimes, these nuanced moments are what makes Bluey such a great source of cross-generational entertainment.

9 'One Hundred and One Dalmatians' (1961)

Episode: "Octopus" (Season 2, Episode 41)

In order to shake things up a bit, Bluey tends to dabble in stories that focus on other supporting characters. "Octopus" is one of those episodes, as this one follows Chloe in her attempt to teach her dad Bluey's improvisational game— something he struggles to understand and enjoy. That is, until they realize they can adapt the game to their own liking.

As we meet Chloe and her dad, audiences are shown the exterior to their house, revealing that they live in house number 101, a choice obviously made by the fact that the two are dalmatians. With this being a show all about dogs, it's not surprising that Bluey would make references to the OG Dog movie: One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Nevertheless, it's still fun to see, especially since it really is a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment.