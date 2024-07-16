The Big Picture Natalie Portman considers her small role in Bluey one of the most important in her career, reflecting on the pure joy of the show.

Bluey's "Whale Watching" episode was a hit, featuring Portman as a narrator in a nature documentary.

Bluey has had other celebrity cameos like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Irwin, and more.

Natalie Portman has appeared in multiple projects and starred in different media franchises. But out of all the roles the actress has been a part of, she has cheerfully referred to her small role in Bluey as "the most important one." While it wasn't a large role, it's something that she holds dear. In an interview with TODAY, Portman reflected on appearing in the Season 3 episode, "Whale Watching." She said that the show was "very important" for her family and was honored to participate in it. She also claimed that the show was wonderful and full of pure joy.

"I was a narrator of a nature documentary that they were watching. It’s a very important show for my family and I was really, really honored to get to be part of it. [...] It’s so wonderful. It’s pure joy."

"Whale Watching" was the 22nd episode in Bluey Season 3, where Bluey and Bingo play whale watching with their "sleepy" parents after they return from a New Year's party. The episode first aired in Australia in 2021 and was released in the U.S. via Disney+ a year later. Portman had a minor voice role, which was played near the end of the episode after Chili played a whale documentary. The nature doc was what inspired Chili to play the game properly, despite her lack of energy.

Portman starred in numerous projects before her Bluey debut. The actress played Jane Foster in the MCU, with her last role in Thor: Love and Thunder. She also played Padmé in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Portman is set to appear on an Apple TV+ show, titled Lady In The Lake, that's set to come out on July 19, 2024.

Which Other Celebrities Have Made Cameos in 'Bluey'?

Bluey has become an international hit since it first aired in 2018. Since then, the show has run for three seasons and has released TV specials, and a mini spin-off, called Bluey Minisodes. The show won an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019 for the Kids: Preschool category and won two Australian Logie Awards for Most Outstanding Children's Program. In April 2024, Bluey released a three-part special, which generated record viewership numbers of 10.4 million on Disney+. At the moment, there hasn't been any news for Season 4.

Aside from Portman, Bluey has featured numerous celebrity cameos who played minor roles in the Australian children's program. Some notable ones include Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, who played Major Tom in "Stories," The Wiggles' Anthony Field, who has a minor recurring role as Rusty's Dad. Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, played Alfie in Season 2's "The Quiet Game," and Eurovision singer Kate Miller-Heidke played Chili's mum in the "Dragon" episode.

Bluey and Bluey Minisodes are available to stream on Disney+. You can watch Portman's interview on TODAY above.

Bluey The slice-of-life adventures of an Australian Blue Heeler Cattle Dog puppy as she has fun with her family and friends in everyday situations. Release Date September 30, 2018 Creator Joe Brumm Cast David McCormack , Melanie Zanetti , Brad Elliott , Daley Pearson Main Genre Animation Seasons 3 Production Company Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), BBC Studios, Ludo Studio Expand

