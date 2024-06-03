The Big Picture New Bluey minisodes will premiere on July 3 on Disney+, Disney Jr., and the Disney Channel.

Bluey follows the heartwarming adventures of a lovable blue heeler dog and her family.

Bluey captivates audiences with relatable storytelling, valuable life lessons, humor, and heartfelt moments.

Disney Branded Television has announced that the first seven Bluey Minisodes will premiere Wednesday, July 3, on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT. The first two minisodes will also air on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel that same day, with the additional five episodes rolling out throughout the networks’ “Red, White and Bluey” marathon over the Fourth of July weekend. The collection of one- to three-minute Bluey Minisodes is written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. These shorts highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey, the adored children's TV series which is beloved by parents and children alike.

In the premiere minisode, titled “Burger Dog,” Bluey and Bingo dance to annoying music while Bandit comes up with a plan to stop it. The additional minisodes in the first batch include “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs,” and “Animals." The second batch of Bluey Minisodes will premiere on platforms later this year, followed by the final batch in 2025.

Global phenomenon Bluey was the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming last quarter among total viewers in the U.S. The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. Produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr., and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

Why Bluey is Beloved

Bluey has captivated audiences worldwide with its heartwarming and relatable storytelling, charming characters, and playful animation. The show brilliantly captures the essence of childhood through the imaginative play of Bluey and Bingo, often highlighting important life lessons and family values. Its universal themes of love, creativity, and the joy of simple moments resonate with both children and adults, making it a favorite in households globally. Additionally, the show's ability to balance humor with heartfelt moments has earned it critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. The characters' interactions, especially within the family unit, are portrayed with depth and authenticity, contributing to the show's widespread appeal and success.

