Bluey recently broke viewership numbers with the release of its latest episode, but the production of the popular Australian TV program may come to an end. A former Bluey staff member of the show came on social media to report that the show is no longer in production, and that it felt wrong to keep fans in the dark about the show's future.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, an anonymous former Ludo Studio employee, who was confirmed to have worked at the studio by Reddit, told fans that production for the series was completed in 2021 and that Season 4 wasn't in production at the time of writing. They've also claimed that nothing has been greenlit during the last three years. Moderators for the subreddit verified the user was legitimate as they managed to show proof that they've worked for the show recently.

"I want to tell you that Bluey is finished. The final episodes were completed by the crew in 2021. At the time of writing this there is no season 4 in production. Nothing has been greenlit and no one is working on it. This is not to say the situation may change! However this is just what has been the case for the last 3 years."

The anonymous poster ended the post, claiming that it was the end "for now" and that they thanked the fans for their love for the show. As of writing, neither Ludo Studio nor the official Bluey social media channels confirmed nor denied these allegations. However, the BBC reported that the show will return with "more surprises in store", according to Bluey producer, Sam Moor. Meanwhile, executive producer Daley Pearson said that they're considering producing a feature-length film.

Recently, Bluey released three new episodes, one of which was a nearly 30-minute episode called "The Sign," with many adults claiming they'd cried when it aired. All three episodes follow the story of the Heeler family planning to sell their iconic home, and the latest episode showcases a grown-up Bluey with her very own child.

What Is 'Bluey'?

Bluey is a TV children's program created by Joe Brumm and has been on the air since 2018. The show focuses on a family of dogs called the Heeler family as they learn life lessons through imaginative play. While the voice actors of the children, especially Bluey, still remain anonymous, the show featured notable celebrities, such as Natalie Portman, The Wiggles' Anthony Field, Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, just to name a few.

Since its release, the show is currently in its third season and has received numerous awards, such as an International Emmy Kids Award in 2019 for the Kids: Preschool category, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award from 2022 to 2024 for "Best Animated Series." One of the reasons why this show gained popularity is due to the show resonating with adults, as well as kids.

If you still haven't seen the show, Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus.

