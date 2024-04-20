The Big Picture Disney is releasing a new episode of Bluey on Sunday.

Titled "Surprise," the episode follows last week's super-sized "The Sign."

There is currently no word on Season 4, though the creators have expressed interest in a new batch of episodes.

Surprise! A new episode of Bluey, the megahit Australian children's animated series following the titular Blue Heeler pup, is airing on Sunday across all of Disney's platforms. Fittingly titled "Surprise," it wasn't officially announced anywhere before this weekend, though rumors heavily indicated that a third new episode was coming to round out a trio of new episodes, including April 7's "Ghostblanket" and last week's 28-minute special "The Sign." Series creator Joe Brumm penned the surprise installment, which will bring Season 3 up to a nice round 50 episodes.

Bluey isn't slowing down in 2024, entering the year as the number one most-streamed series among all audiences and continuing to place high on the Nielsen charts as the months roll on. The series has been hailed as an enjoyable watch for everyone in the family, with constructive parenting lessons, surprisingly mature conversations about the struggles both kids and adults face growing up together, and an emphasis on a supportive family dynamic that encourages play and imagination. "Surprise" will look to build on the especially emotional and experimental "The Sign" which followed Bluey and her family as they weighed moving out of their home, something that Bandit initially believed was best for the family until seeing the toll it takes on not just the kids, but his wife.

Through three seasons so far, the show has tracked the inexhaustible young Bluey as she incorporates her Mum, Dad, and little sister Bingo into her imaginative world full of games. As everyone has fun, these games tend to evolve in ways both comedic and chaotic that bring the family closer together in the end. The multi-Emmy-winning Ludo Studio produces the series with a cast featuring David McCormack as Bandit, the beloved father of Bluey and Bingo, and Melanie Zanetti as their Mum, Chilli.

When Will 'Bluey' Return in Full for Season 4?

The three new episodes of Bluey come as Season 4 of the series remains in limbo. Despite theories that the show could be nearing its end, especially given the story of "The Sign," producer Sam Moor has insisted to the BBC that there will be much more to come from the Heeler family in the future. The team has previously discussed taking a break before producing more episodes per The Courier Mail, meaning it could still be a while before more adventures arrive.

Until that day comes, Bluey fans in the U.S. can settle in for "Surprise" this Sunday, starting at 12 a.m. PT on Disney+, 7 a.m. PT on Disney Junior, and 7:30 a.m. PT on Disney Channel. Multiple re-airings will take place throughout the day as well.

