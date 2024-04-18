Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the latest episode of Bluey.

In the world of children's TV, Bluey has quickly become the most popular series. The show is a sweet portrayal of the everyday life of a child, though in this case, the child in question is a blue dog. In seven-minute episodes about the title character and her family, Bluey showcases the beauty of imaginative play and demonstrates a loving and involved family. Yet, it also addresses heavy topics, both those normal for children's lives and rarer issues. There are episodes about playing fair and also infertility. This sets Bluey apart from other television created for young children as it strikes a chord with parents in addition to enthralling little ones. However, few Bluey episodes are as much of an emotional rollercoaster as "The Sign."

The newest addition to the series makes waves with its whopping 28-minute runtime, nearly quadrupling what the audience has come to expect. But the series does not waste the additional time, addressing multiple serious issues while including the ordinary childhood things that make Bluey great. "The Sign" shows the family amid a move, bringing up fear of change, accepting what you cannot change, financial burdens, and the struggles of parenthood. The extended episode is not like what came before, as it gives Bluey an easy way out of the dilemma she finds herself in, but it does address the topic of parents' ability to make well-meaning mistakes in an easily understandable way. Yet, aside from the story, "The Sign" raises questions about Bluey's future that everyone wants answered.

"The Sign" Falls Short of 'Bluey's Standards in Some Respects

This episode deals with many important topics, but at the forefront is Bluey's fear of change. The story shows the Heelers preparing to move to a new city for Bandit's (David McCormack) job, and though Bingo doesn't seem to mind, Bluey is reluctant to leave. By telling her class she will never see them again and asking her parents why they need to move, Bluey expresses her distaste for the dramatic life changes that come with moving. She plans to prevent the issue by removing the for sale sign from the yard so no one can buy their home. Predictably, this fails. Bluey's reaction is natural, but the show's lesson is off. Bluey's teacher, Calypso (Megan Washington), introduces the concept of accepting what you can't change, which is Bluey's struggle as she comes to terms with the move, and it takes her most of the story to get there. However, the ending doesn't require this lesson.

Rather than ushering in a big change for the characters, "The Sign" ends with the family choosing to stay where they are and, ultimately not forcing Bluey to face her fear of moving or accept the hard reality of moving. Because of the unexpected end, the lesson falls flat. Though the longer episode is well-paced, engaging, and overall as good as any other installment, the backtracking in Bluey's storyline is a major flaw, as it isn't in line with what the series is all about.

'Bluey's New Story Is Impactful for Parents

Because of the other and more complete lesson, "The Sign" has received an emotional response from the adults who keep up with the show. As Bluey fights the impending move, her mother, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), dislikes the idea as well. However, she and Bandit plan to move anyway. Through their discussion, the parents reveal they believe it will provide the family with a better life, presumably because Bandit's new job offers more money. Yet, they are not confident in their decision, leading to Bandit ripping the "for sale" sign out of the ground at the last minute and announcing that they will stay. Chilli and Bandit demonstrate a different struggle that children rarely see: the uncertainty of adults.

Bandit and Chilli are driven by doing what's best for their family. However, they don't really know what that is. With the best intentions, Bandit and Chilli come dangerously close to uprooting their lives, making every member of the family sad. However, realizing this, Bandit puts an end to it, making a different choice for his family and staying put. So often, children's shows portray adults as infallible, but Bluey's version is realistic. Though Bandit makes a mistake in his original choice, it is never selfish, and when he realizes the reality, he fixes it. Yet, never is Bandit treated as a villain for making the family move. Instead, he is shown as a hardworking parent, trying the best he can. Bandit and Chilli's story in "The Sign" calls attention to the struggles of parenting, showing that while these characters try their best, they often don't know what is right for their situation and, simultaneously, teaching a relevant lesson that kids rarely receive.

Is "The Sign" Hinting at the End of 'Bluey'?

The special episode does more than tell a heartwarming story, as it inspires a fair amount of chaos. The biggest reaction to the episode was the growing fear that Bluey would be canceled. Because of the importance of the extra-long episode and the dramatic content, the rumor that there would be no more Bluey spread quickly, but fortunately, it was no more than a rumor. Admittedly, the extended episode is an event reminiscent of shows that use a film to conclude the story. But there is nothing to support these claims, especially after producer Sam Moor denied the rumors and promised many more surprises regarding these characters.

In fact, "The Sign" and its success could mean bigger things in the works for Bluey. Executive producer Daley Pearson explained the episode's importance, saying, "There's a bit of experimental feel to it. Will it work? Will the audience stick with it?" She also revealed that this extended episode was the first that involved all the animation teams, proving that it was a significant undertaking. However, the risk paid off. "The Sign" has captured the attention of the intended audience and inspired a larger conversation, proving Bluey is still in its prime. Whatever the future may hold for the Heeler family, an impending cancelation is unlikely, as it is more popular than ever. And "The Sign" seems to have passed Pearson's test, effectively demonstrating that Bluey can be even more impactful with longer episodes.

