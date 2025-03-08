Can you believe that it’s been 15 full years that Blumhouse has been bringing horror fans nothing but the best spooky-scary content? Well it has been and those in attendance at SXSW received a special surprise to ring in the production company’s birthday courtesy of a very on-brand activation. Dubbed the ScreamBox, the noise-cancelling booth offers attendees the chance to fully let it out without worrying about the outside world. In an exclusive to Collider look, we see the one and only Kevin Bacon — star of such classic horror flicks as Friday the 13th and Prime Video’s upcoming series The Bondsman — take a shot and give it his best shout. In the sneak peek, we see the They/Them actor step into the ScreamBox and presumably give his best and biggest roar, although you’d be hard-pressed to hear him.

So what makes the ScreamBox so special? The booth’s technology includes a decibel meter which will calculate the sound, giving screamers a score based on the level of their guttural growl. If you love Blumhouse and are at SXSW, you’ll absolutely not want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind activation, as daily winners will be awarded prizes. And, if you’re the loudest screamer of the festival, you’ll find yourself in attendance at an upcoming Blumhouse premiere in Los Angeles.

What Else Does Blumhouse Have In Store For SXSW?

In addition to the ScreamBox, Blumhouse is also unleashing two other special events for fans to take in the glory of the horror world. Sticking with the talent of Bacon, one will focus on the actor’s lengthy career, in a retrospective that will not only allow him to address the biggest movies in his catalog, but will also feature a sneak peek of his upcoming series, The Bondsman. The other exciting Blumhouse happening will be the world premiere of Christopher Landon’s latest flick, Drop. The filmmaker, who has made a name for himself as the helmer of the Happy Death Day franchise, is bringing audiences an entirely new project, featuring Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) and Brandon Sklenar (It Ends with Us). Centered around the nightmarish dating scene that so many of us know so well, the movie will follow a date gone horribly wrong.

In addition to Blumhouse’s activities, SXSW will also feature exciting activations into the beloved fan-favorite worlds and upcoming productions like Another Simple Favor, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Alien: Earth, Yellowjackets, and more.

Take an exclusive look at Kevin Bacon heading into the ScreamBox above.