As the studio behind such horror hits as Get Out, The Invisible Man, Split, The Visit, and Ma, as well as the Paranormal Activity series, The Purge franchise, and more, Blumhouse has quickly defined itself as one of the most profitable and high-profile production companies in Hollywood today. Founded by its namesake, Jason Blum, the low-budget and high-reward studio has made a tidy profit from greenlighting modest-scale horror flicks that build ravenous fanbases. Naturally, not every movie is as good as the last, but the Blumhouse label has earned enough legitimacy, respect and, more importantly, trust with fans to get them to come out in droves to their various horror attractions.

Thus, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn that Blumhouse has raked in a whole lot of cash throughout its years in the business, and this past weekend marked a notable touchstone for the studio. With their latest film, The Black Phone, grossing over $100 million worldwide, Blumhouse has earned a cumulative $5 billion dollars, as reported by The Numbers, which is quite a chunk of change.

That's an undeniably staggering and impressive sum of money, and with several additional high-profile movies set to come under their banner, including Halloween Ends, Insidious 5, and more, we should expect that number to rise and rise and rise in the years to follow. Blumhouse is now a trusted brand, and they'll use that trust to secure a whole lot of viewers — all while continuing to keep their films at a small-to-modest budget. Low risk, high earn: it's hard to think of a better business model, particularly in Tinsel Town. Indeed, The Black Phone keeps true to this model. The Scott Derrickson-directed film cost only $18 million to make, and it's already in the $100 million zone and counting. Those are enviable numbers, especially during an ongoing pandemic, and a showcase to the firepower of this horror staple.

Though Blumhouse movies can attract notable stars, particularly with Ethan Hawke at the forefront of this new movie, Blumhouse's banner prides itself on being the star of its own movies, and that's a rare feat in Hollywood today. And beyond its box office success, Blumhouse has also made waves as a place where indie movies can foster, critically and in awards circuits. The aforementioned Oscar-winning Get Out is the most notable example, though Blum also earned Oscar nominations for bringing acclaimed dramas like Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and Damien Chazelle's Whiplash to the masses. No matter how you look at it, Blum is doing quite well at making a name for himself and his eponymous company, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

