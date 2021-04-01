Blumhouse has released an April Fools' Day prank trailer so believable, we kinda want to see the fake movie now. Knowing that studios sometimes like to get in on the April Fools' Day pranks means we tend to be on guard about zany announcements emerging on this unusual day. While those announcements tend to stick to the absurd, they’re rarely scary, which is why horror mainstay Blumhouse’s joke is so effective.

In a Blumhouse tweet this morning, the production company, most known for modern horror classics like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and Get Out, offered a trailer of what seemed like their next nightmare-fueling pic, El Chupacabras, apparently directed by Tigers Are Not Afraid helmer Issa López. Elevating the folkloric bloodsuckers to creature feature status certainly sounds like a legit horror premise, which is partially why its easy to be pulled in by this trailer. It also features some high production values and, with López attached, a viewer can hardly be blamed for thinking this thing might be real.

As the trailer ticks on, though, there are some hints that someone might be having a laugh. The tense pace of the editing gets just a little too frenetic, the mix of documentary-style and traditional footage doesn’t make a ton of sense, and eagle-eyed horror fans might recognize some of the clips here from other Blumhouse films like Fantasy Island, Insidious: The Last Key and Dark Skies. But it’s not until the trailer drops the "April Fools'" punchline that it’s absolutely clear this thing is a joke.

The good news is, I’ll be on guard for the rest of the day — both for other pranks and for vampiric, blood-sucking hell-beasts. The bad news is, I kind of want this movie to be real now. In Blumhouse’s hand, a hybrid found footage/narrative horror movie about chupacabras could actually be pretty fun. I may be an April fool, but now I want to believe.

