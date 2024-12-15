In this day and age, unwarranted and unwanted remakes seem far too common. However, horror-based studio, Blumhouse, has actually proven itself masterful when it comes to reimagining one of the most iconic franchises of all time: Universal Monsters. The studio’s 2020 remake of The Invisible Man chilled and thrilled audiences and the highly anticipated Wolfman reboot appears to be more proof that the company is achieving what Universal’s Dark Universe couldn't: making the monsters truly scary again. Despite this success, there is one monster film Blumhouse is not interested in tackling — the iconic Bride of Frankenstein. However, as more and more creatives seek to put their own spin on Elsa Lanchester’s iconic scream queen, it’s hard to ignore that Blumhouse is missing out on what could be one of their most frightening adaptations yet.

Why Blumhouse Doesn’t Want To Remake ‘Bride of Frankenstein’

Following the success they’ve had with The Invisible Man and the excitement building up to 2025's Wolfman, one would think Blumhouse would be eager to take on one of Universal’s greatest horror classics. However, in a recent interview with Den of Geek, studio head, Jason Blum, revealed that the horror house has no intention of reimagining the iconic monster. “I don't really know what we would do with it,” said Blum. “it's kind of a case-by-case basis. It was always sort of funny or always sort of campy, and I could never get a path to making it like a straight horror movie, and so we didn't tackle it.”

Blum does have a point. When compared to Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein does purposely dabble with camp, humor, and even fantasy. However, that’s part of what makes the film so effective. It is often considered better than its predecessor, due in large part to its genre-bending elements. It brilliantly mixes comedy with horror, never allowing itself to step too far into its humorous side, such as when Minnie (Una O’Connor) meets the monster for the first time. Sure, her reaction is humorous, but Boris Karloff’s Monster towers over her with a subtle fright that remains effective even 88 years later. Its fantastical elements carry a distinct mix of wonder, humor, and unease that makes the picture so unique in the Universal canon. And if all of this seems too camp for Blumhouse, they did, of course, reboot the Halloween franchise; a series that thrives at its campiest. However, there is also plenty of material for the company to play with that would make it a terrifying entry into its new portfolio, and several other reboots have proven just that.

Other Reboots Have Proven That There Is Plenty for Blumhouse To Play With

A potential Blumhouse remake wouldn’t be the first reinvention of Bride of Frankenstein. The film has been revisited many times throughout the years with even more entries on the horizon. Maggie Gyllenhaal recently announced a musical remake entitled The Bride! Designed to reimagine the character and discuss the need for social change, Gyllenhaal’s project is in full force. The new DC Universe series Creature Commandos has also given the character a greater sense of agency. So, there are plenty of ways for Blumhouse to make the picture line up more with their new mission. At the same time, the original has plenty of nuances that would make for a great Blumhouse reinvention. The movie is dripping with queer subtext and religious trauma, much of which had to be censored due to the strict Hays Code at the time. Realistically, all Blumhouse would have to do was put a greater focus on these grittier elements to make something that is truly special. Indeed, the film is ripe with possibility and Blumhouse is the perfect studio to make it happen.

Though the film may not be of interest to Blumhouse, Bride of Frankenstein is truly a film that deserves to be revisited. From its dynamic mix of wonder and horror to its deeper themes of trauma and queer subtext, Blumhouse has the opportunity to do something special with the work. While it may never come to be, we can only hope that the studio will reconsider and bring the unforgettable character back to the big screen.

Bride of Frankenstein is available to buy or rent on Amazon.

