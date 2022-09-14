In modern horror, there's arguably no studio more famous than Blumhouse Productions. The company is largely responsible for the presence scary movies hold in the film industry today with series such as Insidious, The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy under their belt. Now, Collider can reveal that Blumhouse Television (Worst Roommate Ever) is teaming with the premium network Epix for Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror, a new docuseries about the presence of horror in American culture and our fascination with everything spooky. The five-part series will kick off the Halloween season on October 2 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Compendium of Horror is set to document cinematic horror from its very roots, chronicling the greatest scares to make audiences leap out of their seats. Ranging from back in the 1930s when stars like Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff reigned and films like King Kong, Dracula, and Frankenstein were all the rage to the wide-ranging horror of today, the series will feature producers, directors, actors, and more from throughout the industry, along with historian and experts, to speak about the continued impact of horror. In all, it's meant to reflect on how scares have brought people together, addressed real-world horrors, and entertained in a number of unique and terrifying ways.

To narrate this walk through horror history, Blumhouse tapped one of the greatest to ever scare audiences through his iconic appearances throughout the genre - Robert Englund. Englund is best known for his appearances in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise as Freddy Kruger, a widely beloved slasher villain who shares the same space with other legends like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Chucky, and Ghostface. His presence in the horror genre goes far beyond Freddy though, as he's also starred in other lesser-known, but still well-respected properties like Maniacs, Eaten Alive, and Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon which had him playing the mysterious Dr. Loomis-like psychiatrist Doc Halloran.

Image via David Hac

RELATED: Halloween Horror Nights 2022: Inside the Horrors of Blumhouse and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide Haunted Houses

Jason Blum, Mary Lisio, Ryan Turek, Jeremy Gold, Michael Wright, and Jill Burkhart serve as executive producers on the docuseries with James Buddy Day also serving as showrunner. This is Day's second stint working on a Blumhouse/Epix co-production as he previously directed and produced Fall River.

Epix president Michael Wright spoke to the network's continued relationship with Blumhouse and the continued presence in horror, saying in a statement, "We’re thrilled to continue our prolific creative partnership with Blumhouse Television. For more than a century, horror films have been an essential part of the American cultural vocabulary, and we couldn’t think of a better partner to examine the history of the genre than Blumhouse, who have consistently raised the bar in the horror space for over 20 years." Chris McCumber, the president of Blumhouse Television, also had high praise for Epix, adding "We hope horror fans will have as much fun and enjoy watching this series as we had making it. We’re grateful to everyone who participated in and gave support to the series, including our partners at EPIX."

Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror premieres on Epix on October 2. Check out an interview Blum did with Collider last year on The Forever Purge, Insidious 5, and the classic Universal monsters.