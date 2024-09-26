Speak No Evil has been a quiet hit this September, with the film already matching its reported budget at the Box Office and even earning a much greater audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes than its Danish predecessor. Currently, the film sits on a $43 million worldwide total, made from almost identical US and international success with $22 million earned domestically and $21 million around the world. There are many interested parties that will be extremely pleased with the film's run thus far, perhaps none more so than Jason Blum, the co-founder of Blumhouse Productions, the production company behind the horror remake. Thanks to Speak No Evil, Blumhouse have now passed the $150 million mark at the 2024 Box Office.

For Blumhouse, 2024 has been yet another busy year, with four titles already having been released and another on its way. The year started early for the production company, with Bryce McGuire's Night Swim earning $54 million worldwide, although fairing unfavorably with critics. On March 8, the release of Imaginary helped the production company climb to almost $100 million worldwide with a $43 million haul on a reported budget of just $13 million. Their third outing of the year was the biggest disappointment, however, with the August release of AfrAId doing nothing to tempt audiences and earning just over $9 million worldwide. Alas, 2024's run of success was brought back to life with the aforementioned Speak No Evil, which looks on course to leapfrog Night Swim and become Blumhouse's biggest success of the year.

Despite there still being one title that might've remained in Speak No Evil's way, Blumhouse's final project of the year, House of Spoils, is set to be available exclusively on Prime Video, making it no threat in the race for 2024 supremacy. Starring Ariana DeBose and Barbie Ferreira, the restaurant-set horror made its debut at the recent Fantastic Fest, with many excited for its streaming arrival.

Could 2025 Rival 2024 For Blumhouse?

2024 can be chalked down as a fair success for Blumhouse, but the production company will be hoping 2025 might bring even more financial success akin to years past. 2025 is already set to produce one more movie than 2024 for the production company, with their list of enticing horror projects including hotly-anticipated sequels and intriguing new titles alike. 2025 begins early for Blumhouse with the release of Wolf Man on January 17, followed in March by The Woman in the Yard. Drop arrives in April, with two big summer releases coming in the form of M3GAN 2.0 and Insidious 6. Finally, Blumhouse round out their 2025 with The Black Phone 2.

Blumhouse Productions have hit the $150 million mark at the 2024 Box Office. You can catch Speak No Evil in theaters right now.

