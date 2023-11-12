The Big Picture Blumhouse Productions dominated the horror genre with low-budget, original concepts that terrified audiences and made huge profits.

However, their recent films have focused more on sequels and franchising, losing the mystery and originality that once made them successful.

The studio's recent horror movies are tame, formulaic, and lack the gore, psychological horror, and disturbing elements that attracted seasoned horror fans.

Ah, Blumhouse, modern horror's industry Monopoly. Back in 2007, a young up-and-coming Hollywood exec called Jason Blum produced a little experimental film by Oren Peli, a director with (at the time) no experience, and with a microbudget budget of 15,000 dollars. This film was Paranormal Activity and would go on to create one of the biggest budget turnovers in Hollywood history, taking that $15,000 and turning it into a whopping $200 million gross profit through box office returns. After this legendary outing, Jason Blum's independent company, Blumhouse Productions, would completely fill its industry niche from wall to wall, releasing horror hit after horror hit from Sinister to The Purge to the iconic Insidious series. Blumhouse was now the golden child of horror, blurring the line between experimental microbudget films and Hollywood blockbusters, with industry torch-bearers such as Bloomberg News praising the studio for making "blockbusters for pennies."

Now, in 2023, Blumhouse still basically dominates the horror genre, only slightly giving way in more recent years to the spooky efforts of indie studio A24 (and even still, only slightly.) Blumhouse shows no signs of slowing down either, with a complete roadmap of films on the horizon; but we have to ask... Is the studio still creatively successful? Yeah sure, we can talk about box office returns and quarterly projections all we want, but does Blumhouse still make great horror films? Are Blumhouse films still succeeding at terrifying audiences with bold, original tales of fear and carnage? No. Although still running strong in the financial sense, Blumhouse has taken a major hit in critic scores for a large chunk of their efforts over the past seven years or so, with their attempts at rebooting classic franchises such as Halloween and The Exorcist failing to impress audiences or scare them in the slightest. So, what has gone wrong over at Blumhouse since their golden age of horror filmmaking?

How Blumhouse Dominated the Horror Genre (For A While)

Anyone who was paying attention to the horror genre in the mid-2000s will more than understand why Blumhouse's efforts were so popular: They found that perfect formula of ingredients that mainstream horror hadn't really had since the dawn of Scream, where the budgets were low, ticket sales high, and the concepts of each film were unpredictable, original, and downright terrifying.

Starting with the first Paranormal Activity film, Blumhouse's willingness to experiment with original concepts that would get audiences screaming in terror was on full show. Sure, we had already gotten the Blair Witch Project, essentially pioneering the found footage horror genre, but Paranormal Activity effectively brought found footage into the main stage of the 2000s: This filming style made complete sense thanks to the story, setting, and characters, and added to the immersion of the film by avoiding the typical trappings of the genre where you want to scream "WHY are you still recording?! Drop the camera and f**king RUN!" The initially unintimidating setting of a suburban home tugged at people's common insecurities, and the escalating carnage of the film's ghostly haunting caught every first-time-viewer off guard and left them sleepless for at least a couple of nights. It was a genuinely amazing horror flick for the time, both boldly original and a simultaneous homage to what came before.

Paranormal Activity was not lightning in a bottle either, as Blumhouse productions released one critical and commercial hit after another: James Wan's Insidious, The Purge, Sinister, and various projects by contemporary horror icons like Mike Flanagan and Jordan Peele such as Oculus and Get Out, respectively. Each Blumhouse hit managed to successfully follow the company's model of low-budgets, jump scares, and suburban settings, while each successfully told an original tale that felt completely unique to the creative minds behind them. There was a sense of auteurism with each Blumhouse film, as you could sense the daring creative freedom given to each director. Insidious had its intriguing and almost sci-fi "astral projection" plot and insanely creative Giallo-inspired final act. Sinister had murder mystery noir elements blended with monster movie sensibilities topped with nightmare-inducing experimental soundscaping and a surreal soundtrack. The Purge combined home invasion/slasher horror with dystopian sci-fi, almost cyberpunk-esque social commentary. Each film dared to be something you hadn't seen before, making the horror all the more horrifying through its sheer unpredictability and originality.

Why Blumhouse Productions Aren't Scary Anymore

Things started to change when the Blumhouse roadmap started to consist less of bold original titles and more of names we've seen before but with increasingly higher numbers stuck on the end. Even when releasing original IPs, the effects of franchising carried over: Blumhouse found its "haunted house formula," a creepy rollercoaster-like film model for groups of friends to watch and playfully scream at through their popcorn and teenage kissing sessions, and not so much to be disturbed to the core. With it, Blumhouse would release less and less boldly original films, like the racially-fuelled body snatching of Get Out or the murderous mirror world of Oculus, and more sequels to what we've already seen before, like the later entries of what would become the Insidious franchise or the Paranormal Activity series. Besides sequels and remakes, the original IPs Blumhouse has been releasing have been tame, boring, and aimed at younger audiences, with no truly disturbing or brutal content to offer more seasoned horror fans.

Franchising Takes Away the Mystery of Horror

Image via Sony

The once terrifying cinematic worlds full of unknown horrors became more and more developed and lore-loaded to the point where they began to feel too familiar to truly be scary, much like the sequelitis pandemic of '80s slasher flicks. Blumhouse's once great sources for scares, like Sinister, Insidious, The Purge, or Paranormal Activity, all began getting sequel after sequel after sequel. Masters of horror literature such as Stephen King or Junji Ito have proven through their work that the deepest, most effective form of horror stems from confusion and mystery, of not understanding the threats that pursue you and not knowing how to defeat them. In other words: the classic fear of the unknown! Confusion and paranoia lead to hopelessness, and the worst thing you can do for your horror story is to overexplain or try to make sense of these ominous forces that don't need it. This is the vital rule of horror that Blumhouse forgot as their bold, experimental horror films began to become franchises akin to action flicks or what would later become the MCU. This mass-produced, cynical, and industrial approach to filmmaking is in direct antithesis to horror and fear, and so the seeds were sewn for Blumhouse's quality to start dropping off.

Recent Blumhouse Horror Movies Are Too Tame and Formulaic

Close

This mass-produced, industrial approach sucked all the life out of a lot of Blumhouse's efforts and has gradually been made all the worse by Blumhouse's attempts at being scary becoming more tame and formulaic. Sure, we were still treated to sheer brutality in a lot of Blumhouse's films through the 2010s, like Eli Roth's extremely mean-spirited and gory cannibal exploitation flick The Green Inferno. Still, truly stomach-churning gorefests, mind-blowing psychological horrors, and completely out-there original ideas became less common in Blumhouse's post-2015 catalog.

Happy Death Day, Cam, Freaky, M3GAN... While some received positive responses from audiences and critics, these films supported tame startles and cheap jump scares instead of disturbing revelations, truly gory deaths (minus a few exceptions of course), or a truly hopeless atmosphere. They were trying to be more "fun," sacrificing the potential some of these films had for shock, awe, and midnight trauma in favor of more "memeable" moments, like M3GAN's titular killer robot doing a "kooky" TikTok dance. Where is the carnage? The violent threats and brutal deaths? The gut-wrenching performances that show true terror in the characters? Concepts so scary that their description alone makes the listener shudder? Everything became much safer, tamer, and easier to sell — even somehow managing to make the Martyrs remake indifferent and unaffecting.

Blumhouse Are Ruining Great Franchises

Close

Last but not least is Blumhouse's worst phase yet: current-day Blumhouse. After many years of commercial success, the door would open to purchasing the rights of absolute classics of horror such as Halloween and The Exorcist, as well as the adaption rights of successful IPs from other mediums, such as the Five Nights At Freddy's film adaption, a more slasher-esque adaptation of The Invisible Man (this one in particular being an exception in that it was actually really, really good), and a horror reimagining of the '70s TV show Fantasy Island, among others.

As many expected, the Halloween revival trilogy turned one of horror's most iconic villains, Michael Myers, into another Blumhouse franchise product, leaning less into the nefarious, straightforward "stalk, torture, kill" formula of the Halloween classics and more into obnoxious expanded lore, and a general lack of true terror or unforgiving, cruel slashings. As for The Exorcist, the original is legendary for its suffocating, hopeless atmosphere, its stomach-churning body horror, and its no-bars-held brutality, not holding back from brutalizing any character, whether adult or child, in the most disturbing ways imaginable. As a great horror should be, it's a harrowing experience. As for Exorcist: Believer... There's way too much explaining and lore expansion (Gotta try to stretch a franchise out of this somehow!), too much exposition, unnecessary filler B-plots with too much time spent with dull characters instead of with the horrifying demon children, and nowhere near the amount of brutality and unforgiving, mean-spirited body horror needed to even attempt to live up to the original film.

Then we have the latest Blumhouse Blunder: Five Nights At Freddy's. The video games became world-famous among gamers for being almost unplayable due to the amount of tension they create in the player. Critics and Youtubers everywhere sat in disturbed silence as they played, screaming Bloody Mary at their monitors when they lost to the game's titular Freddy and his gang of killer animatronics. Where was that terrifying atmosphere or those ear-destroying jumpscares/slashings in the film? Instead, we got — you guessed it — too many unimportant and uninteresting characters, silly B-plots that added nothing to the film, and absolutely no carnage, danger, or terror of any kind. The film was offensively boring and carried absolutely none of the strengths of FNAF over to the silver screen.

In the end, the biggest sin for horror to commit is overstaying its welcome, because then the mystery dies and with it, the horror. Almost every film that the company makes these days is absorbed into the brown Blumhouse blob, each with an increasingly static and unchanging scare formula that cares more for startling than actually scaring, as well as a general lack of true danger, exploitation, or carnage... It's just hard for a horror fan to be excited about Blumhouse anymore.

Blumhouse's latest movie, Five Nights at Freddy's, is in theaters and available to stream on Peacock.

