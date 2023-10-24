The Big Picture The Exorcist: Believer's underwhelming box office debut is evidence that Blumhouse should stick to original movies and not remakes.

Blumhouse's shift to making sequels and remakes goes against its original low-budget model that allowed for creative risks.

Blumhouse's reliance on sequels and remakes has financial implications and restricts opportunities for diverse filmmakers.

A funny thing happened over the first weekend of October 2023. This is the time when The Exorcist: Believer, a legacy sequel in the Exorcist franchise, debuted in theaters. The title emerged from Blumhouse Productions and was clearly meant to capitalize on the success of Blumhouse's trio of Halloween sequels, right down to Believer being helmed by David Gordon Green, the director behind those Halloween titles. Given how many horror films have drastically overperformed in recent years, one would've expected an Exorcist movie in October from the Blumhouse folks to be a massive hit. Instead, The Exorcist: Believer opened to an underwhelming $26.4 million domestically, a far cry from the debuts of Green's Halloween features.

Even more damning, The Exorcist: Believer, which cost $30 million to make (Universal also shelled out a separate $400 million for the rights to release a trilogy of Exorcist features), opened to lower numbers than significantly cheaper original Blumhouse titles. M3GAN from earlier this year made way more than Believer on opening weekend, ditto the 2017 feature Get Out. Meanwhile, Believer barely outgrossed the opening weekends of non-sequel Blumhouse hits like Happy Death Day, The Visit, and The Black Phone. These box office woes come hot on the heels of other Blumhouse flops that were also remakes or continuations of old horror brands, like Firestarter, The Craft: Legacy, or Black Christmas. A funny thing has happened with the underwhelming box office debut of The Exorcist: Believer; Blumhouse has experienced vivid evidence that the studio should stick to original movies and not remakes.

Why Is Blumhouse Doing So Many Horror Reboots and Remakes?

Image via Universal Pictures

Of course, all of Hollywood should be embracing originality and eschewing exploitation of yesteryear’s cinema. This problem isn’t exclusive to Blumhouse Productions, but it is somewhat strange that this particular production company is nearly as committed to remakes as Disney. After all, the whole point behind Blumhouse was that its low-budget confines allowed filmmakers the freedom to explore original or challenging ideas that other studios wouldn’t touch. This model has never been a foolproof way to ensure that everything with the Blumhouse logo was an instant masterpiece, as seen by some of the outfit's earliest titles like The Babymakers and Best Night Ever.

Still, the flexibility afforded by the innately penny-pinching style of Blumhouse allowed filmmakers like Mike Flanagan, Damien Chazelle, and Jordan Peele to get their original movies made without tremendous creative compromises that would’ve diluted their talents. After all, movies made for $5 million or less don’t need hundreds of millions of moviegoers to see them to become profitable. For a moment, it truly looked like the Blumhouse model would, in addition to producing inevitable duds, at least open up a new potential home for interesting filmmaking. Those hopes were especially high when Blumhouse's 2018 efforts included partially financing the outstanding Spike Lee joint BlacKkKlansman.

Unfortunately, two months after that eventual Best Picture nominee’s release, Blumhouse dropped its first Halloween movie. Up to that point, Blumhouse's involvement in extensions of old horror movies was minimal and restricted to just forgotten box office flops like The Town That Dreaded Sundown or Amityville: The Awakening. In the wake of Halloween becoming the studio’s second-biggest movie ever domestically, though, a new age was born. Blumhouse was getting into the horror remake and legacy sequel game. Suddenly, projects like Black Christmas, The Invisible Man, Firestarter, The Craft: Legacy, and even the TV show adaptation Fantasy Island appeared on the company's slate. Meanwhile, Blumhouse is in development on further remakes of The Thing, the Stephen King novel adaptation Christine, various Universal Monsters features, and even a remake of the 2022 Danish film Speak No Evil.

It's easy to understand the psychology behind Blumhouse’s fascination with sequels and remakes, but it also feels counterintuitive to the studio’s basic makeup. Isn’t the whole point of making cheap horror films so you can take risks with original ideas? It’s a trade-off; you don’t get excessive dollars, but someone like Jordan Peele or Spike Lee can make the movies they want to make. Instead, Blumhouse is now using its model of filmmaking as an assembly line that heavily skews towards remakes and legacy sequels of old horror movies. Producer Jason Blum (the head of Blumhouse) will spend time in interviews waxing poetic on his desire to get Robert Englund back as Freddy Krueger in a potential Nightmare on Elm Street movie someday rather than exploring what exciting new filmmaking voices he and his company can support today. Nobody’s saying the studio responsible for endless Paranormal Activity sequels was ever a creative garden of Eden, but Blumhouse’s shift to making sequels of pre-existing franchises has still been endlessly disappointing.

Blumhouse’s Reliance on Sequels Makes No Sense Financially or For Diverse Filmmakers

Image via Universal

There's another creepy and uncomfortable undercurrent to Blumhouse's emphasis on sequels in recent years that needs to be talked about. In 2018, attention began to shift toward how rarely Blumhouse had worked with female directors over the years. Blumhouse’s low-budget model ensured the existence of a deyassified Jem and the Holograms adaptation, but couldn’t ensure the existence of a theatrical horror film helmed by a woman. After Blum apologized for putting his foot in his mouth with insensitive comments about how "there aren't a lot" of women directors, it seemed the company would try to improve its track record with female filmmakers. Just five months after these comments, Zoe Lister-Jones signed on to direct Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy while a few months later Sophia Takal was hired to helm a Black Christmas remake.

Since this controversy, Blumhouse has kind of sort improved its track record of female filmmakers with a massive caveat. Most of its lady-directed features (like Run Sweetheart Run and Nanny) are sent directly to streaming, where they get way less exposure than, say, M3GAN. Meanwhile, theatrical or major Blumhouse movies directed by women are remakes, sequels, or video game adaptations like Five Nights at Freddy's. Now, pointing out this phenomenon isn't meant to take away from the autonomy of Jones, Takal, or Freddy's helmer Emma Tammi nor suggest none of them had any passion for the films they helmed.

Instead, this odd bit of timing, at best, suggests that Blumhouse still has a restrictive view of what theatrical movies women can and can't direct. At worst, one could extrapolate that Blumhouse sees hiring women for a handful of legacy sequels as a way of fighting off bad PR while minimizing the perceived “risks” of a lady-directed movie. While B.J. Novak and Jeff Wadlow get Blumhouse money to helm original films like Vengeance and Truth or Dare, respectively, women filmmakers at Blumhouse are usually confined by the iconography and audience expectations that go with remaking a beloved horror movie. It’s just another way Blumhouse’s modern emphasis on remakes is such a drag; it restricts marginalized voices from making something as thoroughly original as earlier Blumhouse-financed titles like BlacKkKlansman and Get Out.

Even beyond how the growing emphasis on these horror remakes and legacy sequels can constrain marginalized directors, though, Blumhouse’s obsession with these types of movies also doesn’t make much sense financially. Though you’d imagine updates of old brands would be an instant moneymaker, most of Blumhouse’s remakes and legacy sequels have fizzled out at the box office save for that 2018 Halloween installment. Black Christmas flopped in December 2019, ditto Firestarter in May 2022, and Fantasy Island in February 2020. Even the two sequels to Blumhouse's Halloween made significantly less than the other, culminating in Halloween Ends fizzling out after a sizable domestic opening weekend. That third Blumhouse Halloween feature managed to make slightly less than The Visit and the original Purge installment domestically, despite costing so much more to make than either of those titles (and having a massive brand name to work with). Blumhouse has rarely found anywhere as much revenue from its remakes and legacy sequels as it has from original titles like M3gan, yet onward the company marches on with its fixation on familiar brand names.

Can Anything Stop Blumhouse’s Reliance on Franchises?

Image via Blumhouse

In the days after The Exorcist: Believer opened, a news report emerged reassuring the general public that plans were still underway for further sequels in the Blumhouse incarnation of this franchise. It was a development that would only placate Universal stakeholders reassured by the presence of more sequels on the studio's upcoming slate of releases. For everyone else, this was frustrating news that showed how much excessive flexibility franchise fare gets in Hollywood. Original films failing to meet box office expectations can end the existence of hand-drawn animation or previously revered filmmakers, but sequels disappointing merely provide notes to the studio on what not to do on the next follow-up.

Between this and Matthew Lillard’s comments about Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy being envisioned as the start of a trilogy, it’s clear Blumhouse won’t be ceasing its love for sequels and remakes anytime soon. Heck, Blumhouse was just narrowly beaten out by Miramax for the TV rights to the Halloween saga, a franchise this production outfit just beat into the ground with a trilogy of new movies. There’s an insatiable hunger for retreading familiar brands at Blumhouse that appears unlikely to vanish anytime soon. Perhaps in the grand sweep of history, future generations will look at original Blumhouse projects like Get Out or Whiplash as just anomalies in the studio’s history. Maybe Jason Blum’s low-budget studio was always destined to get swallowed up by endless franchises and remakes like every other American movie company. There’s a thought more terrifying than any mask from the various Purge movies…