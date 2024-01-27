The Big Picture Blumhouse, a well-known production company in the horror genre, will curate a new horror exhibit at the famous Stanley Hotel.

The exhibit will cover Blumhouse's film, TV, and video game catalog, featuring props from movies like The Black Phone and Five Nights at Freddy's.

Despite being cost-effective, Blumhouse has produced many successful horror films, such as The Invisible Man and Hush, making this exhibit exciting for die-hard fans.

When it comes to modern horror, there’s no one in the genre community as well known as Blumhouse. The spooky production company has spent over the last two decades scaring moviegoers with some of the best original horror around alongside some great returning franchises like Halloween and The Exorcist. Blumhouse has made so much genre history, and now they’re going to be curating a new horror exhibit at the famous Stanley Hotel.

Announced on Friday by Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Film, Television, Media, Blumhouse will exclusively be in charge of a new 10,000 plus square-foot exhibit at the in construction Stanley Film Center. Polis expressed his excitement, saying, “Here’s Blumhouse! This iconic Colorado hotel will now have a new element of fun and fright for Coloradans and visitors across the world to enjoy, driving tourism and strengthening our economy. I look forward to seeing the exhibit and am happy that our administration can help make this possible.” Blumhouse’s CEO Jason Blum would add:

“The Stanley Hotel is hallowed ground for horror fans and that makes this presence at the Stanley Film Center a natural extension for Blumhouse. Fans are going to get closer than ever before to their favorite films, though they may want to keep their distance with a few of the ‘items’ in our collection. We’re excited to get to work, but first we need to make it out of the hedge maze.”

The latter part of Blum’s statement is in reference to The Shining, which was inspired by Stephen King’s stay at the supposedly haunted hotel. The hedge maze was created specifically from Stanley Kubrick’s masterful 1980’s adaptation and would reappear in Mike Flanagan’s 2019 sequel Doctor Sleep. Because of the popularity of the film, the maze was recently added to the real-life hotel in the mid-2010s.

How Blumhouse Created a Modern Horror Dynasty

Close

While Blumhouse is still a relatively fresh face in the film industry, in just a short amount of time, the horror-centric company has left its blood-soaked mark on pop culture. In terms of modern original franchises, Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Insidious, and Sinister have reminded moviegoers that you don’t need a $100 million plus budget to create a smash hit. Blumhouse is known for making films with cost-effective budgets and turning a massive profit. M3GAN, Insidious: The Red Door, and Five Nights at Freddy’s are just the latest examples of this. However, even their more expensive ventures like their Halloween reboot trilogy and The Exorcist: Believer were still incredibly below the industry standard in terms of budget. Like any production company, Blumhouse has underperformers like the Black Christmas remake, but their output has mostly been amazing for mainstream horror. Films like The Invisible Man remake, Hush, Sick, The Black Phone, and Totally Killer are some of the finest works in the genre over the last decade. That’s why this new exhibit should be very exciting for die-hard fans. It will be covering all Blumhouse’s film, TV, and video game catalog, so the possibilities are endless. Things like The Grabber’s mask from Black Phone or the practical costumes from Five Nights at Freddy’s are just some of the props we should expect from Stanley Hotel’s latest haunting.

After a killer 2023, Blumhouse started the new year swimmingly with Night Swim. The film was a modest box office hit, but that’s only the beginning, as the company has their next film, Imaginary, hitting theaters on March 8. This will be followed by their remakes of Speak No Evil and The Wolf Man later in 2024. While horror fans wait for this new exhibit to open in 2026, there’s going to be a lot more Blumhouse scares coming our way, also including M3GAN 2.0 and The Black Phone 2 next year.