Blumhouse is requiring all full-time employees, set-workers, actors, and office visitors to be fully vaccinated before returning to work, according to Deadline. This decision comes in the wake of an explosion of Covid-19 cases In LA County (where Blumhouse is located) due to the exceptionally aggressive Delta variant of the virus. Although most of these cases are occurring in unvaccinated people - and are much more severe and deadly in the unvaccinated - it is still possible for fully vaccinated people to contract the virus, experience symptoms, and pass it along to people who are immunocompromised or cannot get vaccinated. That's why it's so important for as many people as possible to get the shot.

Blumhouse is not the only production company to start mandating life-saving vaccines. Netflix has been requiring employees to get vaccinated on all of their productions for several months now. Disney has mandated that salaried employees and non-union hourly employees also get the vaccine. Production companies that have not issued vaccine mandates yet include Apple, Sony, Warner Bros, and Amazon.

Some productions have taken it upon themselves to initiate their own safety precautions such as required vaccinations and mask-wearing in lieu of their studio enforcing mandates across the board. Gaslit and Chicago Med are participating in such safety procedures, and the new hit IMDb TV show Leverage: Redemption has been practicing masking and other safety precautions since filming began last spring.

Despite the fact that the Covid-19 vaccine is free and easily accessible to most people in the US, vaccination rates are hovering at around 51% - which falls short of the minimum 70% needed for herd immunity. Without more vaccines, mask-wearing, and social distancing practices, this deadly virus will continue to spread - and continue to slow or halt production of our favorite movies and shows.

