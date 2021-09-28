The new trailer for Apple TV+'s CGI animated short Blush has been released, presenting a lovely story in under a minute. The trailer begins with an astronaut flying through space, whose rocket gets knocked off course by an asteroid, and crash-lands on a small, empty planet. A moment later, a pink alien spaceship crash-lands next to him, and a series of text states that Bluish is "a short film inspired by an epic true love story."

A cute, pink alien emerges from the second ship, and the astronaut's life begins to flash before his eyes. He sees himself getting close to her, becoming friends with her, and then becoming more than friends. Suddenly, they're snuggling their first child in their arms, then watching that child playing with their younger sibling a moment later. It eventually snaps back to the present moment, with him waving at her and her - wait for it - blushing back at him.

Blush comes from writer and director Joe Mateo, who co-wrote the screenplay for Meet the Robinsons and has worked on such Disney films as Bolt, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, and Tangled. Bluish is produced by Heather Schmidt and Feng Yanu, and is executive produced by former Pixar head John Lasseter.

Bluish comes to Apple TV+ on October 1. Check out the trailer for Blush below.

Here is the synopsis for Blush:

“Blush” follows the journey of a stranded horticulturist-astronaut’s chances for survival after he crash lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveler discovers the joy in building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.

