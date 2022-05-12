Starz's hit crime drama BMF is bringing in some award-winning talent in the form of actress and comedian Mo'Nique (Precious, Bessie). The Academy Award winner is taking on a number of roles over five years after her last acting gig in 2016 with Almost Christmas, and she's now boarding the second season of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's series in a recurring role. Her character will be a formidable ally for the Flenory brothers in the upcoming season.

Mo'Nique enters the show as Goldie, a sophisticated strip club owner in Atlanta with the street smarts and swagger to get by. She'll help the Flenory brothers in their migration from Detroit to Atlanta, providing a staunch ally for the brothers as they look to establish themselves outside of Motor City. For those in her circle, namely her dancers, she's a fierce protector who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty and do whatever it takes to get her business done.

She boards a series that made major waves when it debuted in 2021. The first season told the story of the Flenory brothers who formed America's most prominent drug trafficking network: the Black Mafia Family. Upon its debut, it was the top-rated premiere on the Starz app in 2021 and drove incredibly high engagement early on. That overwhelmingly strong debut pushed Starz to immediately renew it for a second season.

Mo'Nique will be in good company with this cast which counts Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., who plays his real-life father Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris among its returning stars. BMF also boasted some top-notch recurring talent, including Arkeisha “Kash Doll'' Knight, Serayah, and rapper turned national treasure, Snoop Dogg. Mo'Nique's not the only newcomer either, as Kelly Hu and Christine Horne also joined the series ahead of its sophomore outing. Leslie Jones and La La Anthony were also bumped up to regulars. Mo'Nique brings a powerful pedigree to the series with an Academy Award win for Precious, a slew of other awards including SAG, Golden Globe, and BET Awards, and a storied stand-up career.

Jackson executive produces BMF with showrunner, writer, and Detroit native, Randy Huggins whom he worked with on Power. For Season 2, the pair are joined by Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements. Jackson's own G-Unit Film and Television produced the hit series in association with Lionsgate Television.

Season 2 of BMF is still without a release date, but you can catch an early look at Mo'Nique as Goldie in a video from Jackson's Instagram below.

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

'BMF' is inspired by true legends who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

