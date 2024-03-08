The Big Picture Detective Von Bryant risks everything to save his son in BMF Season 3 by striking a deal with the criminal empire.

Staring at the face of a criminal empire is hard, but with a couple of good connections and dumb luck, negotiations can go a long way. That's something Detective Von Bryant (Steve Harris) knows very well, and he'll do anything he can in order to help his son. A new clip from the third season of BMF has been released by Starz, giving audiences a look at what's to come in upcoming episodes of the successful crime drama. And even if lawyers are expensive, striking a deal with a member of the Black Mafia Family should cover the cost.

Detective Von Bryant doesn't need anything else for his superiors to question his loyalty, but considering how his son is in grave danger, he'll have to reach out to people with a shady past in order to get the money he needs to pay for a lawyer. In the new clip from the current season of BMF, the detective played by Steve Harris nervously asks for money, implying that he wouldn't do so if he had the means to provide his son with the help he desperately needs. In the end, the crime drama created by Randy Huggins has always been about the family's loyalty to one another and to their allies, meaning that the officer has a good chance of getting what he wants.

While Von Bryant's quest to find money in order to help his son might look very intriguing, BMF is ready to focus on different matters over the course of its third season. After the conclusion of the previous installment around a year ago, the status quo of the Flenory family has changed. Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) is currently busy with expanding Black Family Mafia across into Altanta, while Terry (Da'Vinchi) spends his time looking for ways to generate revenue for the organization his family runs.

The Supporting Cast of 'BMF'

Meech and Terry's journey won't get any easier during the third season of BMF, with the siblings figuring out new ways to let their business thrive in the middle of an unpredictable landscape. But what brings life to the Starz criminal drama is the wide variety of characters the show has introduced over the years, including Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby), Lucille (Michole Briana White), B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) and Markeisha Taylor (La La Anthony). It's time for the story of BMF to continue, as the third season of the series unfolds over the next few weeks.

You can check out the new clip from the third season of BMF below, before the new episode premieres tonight on Starz at 8:00pm ET/PT.

BMF Two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. Release Date September 26, 2021 Cast Tyshon Freeman , Da'Vinchi , Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory , Myles Truitt , Michole Briana White , Russell Hornsby , Steve Harris , Eric Kofi Abrefa Main Genre Crime Seasons 3 Creator(s) Randy Huggins

