Inspired by the true story of the titular Black Mafia Family, BMF has become a staple of STARZ's scheduling since it debuted in 2021. Known for neatly marrying the atypical zero-to-hero rise of a drug trafficking and money laundering organization with a myriad of hip-hop stars and their music, BMF has been likened to series such as Money and Violence and the Netflix smash hit Top Boy.

After accumulating millions of admirers across its opening season, BMF has gone from strength to strength as its nuanced character development and worldwide appeal have both equally evolved into something perhaps bigger than anyone could have expected, so much so that the announcement of a third season shortly after Season 2 began felt inevitable. Over its first two seasons, BMF has treated audiences to the sight of two men fighting their way out of struggle and building an empire, with Season 3 set to continue that journey into unknown territory. With all that in mind, here is everything we know about BMF Season 3.

When Is BMF Season 3 Coming Out?

BMF Season 3 will officially premiere onMarch 1, 2024. As is expected, the third season of BMF will exclusively air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and stream on the STARZ app. Episodes are scheduled to air weekly on Fridays, with all episodes of BMF's first two seasons available to watch on STARZ right now.

Is There A Trailer For BMF Season 3?

The official trailer for BMF Season 3 was released on January 26, 2024. Brimming with the same sense of tense drama, gripping violence, and endlessly quotable moments that made the first two seasons a success, this trailer suggests that Season 3 is about to be the biggest yet, which feels poignant given the astronomic rise of the titular group. With BMF having moved to Atlanta, the trailer first showcases just how much success they now have, with their influence on the crime culture of the country a force to be reckoned with. However, if you make a lot of noise, you're going to get heard, with their unrivaled success likely to be the target of jealous enemies. With the trailer promising intricate family drama, action-packed set pieces, and even a damn flamethrower for good measure, BMF Season 3 has everyone excited and ready.

Who Is In The Cast For BMF Season 3?

Once again, both Demetrius Flenory Jr. (Euphoria) and Da'Vinchi (The Boys) will be back to play Demetrius 'Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory respectively, with BMF certainly not the same without them. Of course, in a reality-blending casting decision that has made BMF a more appealing watch, Demetrius Flenory Jr. is portraying his father in the series, with that unique dynamic making for some of the most gutwrenching television in recent years, knowing just how real all of this is for the young actor. Speaking about this situation in an interview with Uproxx, Flenory Jr. said:

"I feel like everything happens for a reason. My dad made very, very smart decisions, especially with being of a young age and having to grow up and be a grown man. At the age of 17, he already made his first million dollars, so he was a different 17-year-old than any of us. He already had to take care of his family at 17, so he probably was very overly ambitious, but he always had his eye on the prize and knew what he wanted before he got there."

Expected to join both Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi in returning for Season 3 are the likes of Russell Hornsby (Fences) as the brother's father, Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White (Malignant) as their mother, Lucille Flenory, Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Fury) as Lamar Silas, Steve Harris (The Rock) as Detective Von Bryant, La La Anthony (Power) as Markaisha Taylor, Myles Truitt (Kin) as B-Mickie, Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) as Detective Veronica Jin, and Laila Pruitt (The Flight) as Nicole Flenory. Of course, sadly, due to the tragic fate of her character Monique in Season 2's finale, Kash Doll (Charlie's Angels) will not be returning for BMF's third installment.

BMF is known for adding some of hip-hop's greatest artists to their growing list of guest stars, with the likes of Eminem and now-veteran actor Snoop Dogg having already appeared, with the latter expected to reprise his role as Pastor Swift in Season 3. Not ready to rest on their laurels, the casting team has been hard at work adding even more famous faces for Season 3, with it officially announced that the likes of 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo, Lil Baby, and Saweetie will be joining the ensemble.

What Will BMF Season 3 Be About?

In short, BMF Season 3 will have to thrust the brothers into their hardest challenges yet, such is the price that comes with success. After conquering Detroit, and with domination of the nation in sight, the duo is ready to cast their night wider on the hunt for a crime enterprise that can be unmatched. The official synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"Season three of BMF resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We kick off Season Three in the early ’90s when the Flenory Family has reinvented themselves. Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business and their pursuits of the American Dream."

Who Is Behind BMF Season 3?

Once again, creator Randy Huggins and executive producer 50 Cent will be back to steer the ship, with the likes of writers Mike Nguyen Le, Kirkland Morris, Jeff Dix, and Heather Zuhlke all penning at least one of the episodes. Cierra 'Shooter' Glaude is confirmed to be directing episode 3, titled 'Sanctuary,' while executive producers on the season include the likes of Anthony Wilson and Terri Kopp. Last year, producer Ian Woolf found himself suspended following an incident of a threatening nature, with the team behind Season 3 surely hoping for no controversy for the upcoming outing.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In BMF Season 3?

Just like Season 2, BMF Season 3 will have 10 episodes. Despite not having a synopsis for them all, both episodes 1 and 2 have a synopsis available, and read as follows:

Episode 1: "Detroit vs Everybody"

"Meech officially relocates to Atlanta in search of expanding BMF; Terry remains in Detroit to maintain the BMF enterprise and to start a new life for his family; Meech learns that the move to Atlanta will be full of pleasant and unpleasant surprises."

Episode 2: "Magic Makers"