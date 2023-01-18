Fans of the crime drama series can rejoice as BMF, also known as Black Mafia Family, has been renewed for a third season. The announcement comes fresh off the successful launch of the show's second season, which began airing on January 6 and attracted 4.1 million multi-platform viewers, with additional episodes continuing every Friday on STARZ.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

Inspired by the true story of the Black Mafia Family of the 1980s, BMF centers on Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, played by real-life son Demetrius Flenory Jr., and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, portrayed by Da’Vinchi, as they rise from the streets of southwest Detroit and become one of the most prominent crime families in America. Additional cast members from the series include Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Michole Briana White (Reed Between the Lines), Eric Kofi-Abrefa (The One), alongside Myles Truitt (Stranger Things), Steve Harris (Law & Order: Organized Crime), and La La Anthony (Power).

Image via Starz

The first season of the series debuted in 2021 to positive reviews, earning an 80% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% rating from audiences, with many praising the show for its performances and portrayal of the real-life figures the show is based on. The show's popularity led to a second season being greenlighted just days after the series premiered at #1 on the Starz app. Despite a wave of recent cancelations of popular shows across various platforms, fans of the series can remain at ease with the continuation of BMF as its story further develops across the upcoming seasons.

The series is created by Randy Huggins, with 50 Cent as executive producer alongside Flenory, Jr., Randy Huggins, Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson, Anne Clements, Tasha Smith, and Ian Woolf, among many others.

New episodes of the second season of BMF are now streaming on the STARZ app. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for the series below.