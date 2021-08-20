Starz has released the trailer, art, and first official photos for BMF (Black Mafia Family), the new drama series executive produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. The Detroit-based family drama will be helmed by showrunner Randy Huggins, who previously wrote BET’s Rebel, CBS’s The Unit, and Starz’s Power. BMF tells the story of "Big Meech," one of two brothers who started a powerful mafia family in Michigan.

In the cast, the standout is star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory, the real-life son of the drug kingpin, who was chosen by 50 Cent to play his father on screen. Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory was sentenced to 360 months in prison, but recently got a sentence reduction to 324 months. BMF marks the acting debut of his son, who will later be seen in Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria.

Aside from Flenory, BMF also stars Snoop Dogg, Da’Vinchi (Grown-ish), Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why), Eric Kofi Abrefa (Fury), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Steve Harris (The Practice), Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight (Empire), Wood Harris (Creed), La La Anthony (The Chi), and Serayah (Empire). Rap artist Eminem was also recently added to the cast in a cameo role as Richard Wershe Jr., better known as White Boy Rick.

Here’s the official synopsis:

‘BMF’ is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

BMF will premiere on September 26 across all Starz platforms, including STARZPLAY in Europe, Latin America, and Japan. It will also premiere at 9 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada.

You can watch the trailer here and check out more official images below:

