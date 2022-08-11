Over one year after the release of his critically acclaimed return to comedy, Bo Burnham is releasing a deluxe signed vinyl box set for Inside. This new set gathers all the tracks together in one place, including the outtakes Burnham released for free via YouTube, in a sleek package with red, blue, and green vinyl records adorned with Burnham's signature. Pre-orders for the new set are open now on Burnham's website with orders shipping out on December 16 — just in time for the holidays.

Inside became a smash hit in 2021 for its experimental take on Burnham's typical musical comedy that also captured the feelings of isolation due to the ongoing pandemic, contained plenty of social commentary, and discussed the struggles of mental illness. Marking Burnham's grand return following his hiatus after Make Happy, the special was written, filmed, performed, and edited by Burnham alone, featuring a mix of his usual comedic songs and bits mashed together with creative visuals using the limited tools and space at his disposal. It racked up numerous awards, including three Emmys and a Grammy for the track "All Eyes On Me" as well as a Peabody Award.

The three vinyl records all come together for 46 total tracks, headlined by the 20 original songs included in the original release of Inside. The other 26 include 13 outtakes, which include tracks like "Bezos III," "Biden," and the earwormy "1985," as well as 13 score tracks. Everything is packaged in a minimalist white box, a fitting choice for the minimalist special, with each record individually contained in their own red, blue, and green jackets with lyrics overlapping inside, shots of Burnham from the special on the front, and RGB translucent outer sleeves. Pictures alone don't do the set justice, but Burnham posted a helpful unboxing video to showcase the sleeves and the artwork in clearer detail.

Also included inside this content-packed box is a 24-page lyric book to sing along to all the catchy if soul-destroying songs Inside has to offer. To advertise your love for the special, the packages also contain three window clings and a 12x12 art card. The package comes in at $89.99 and is strictly limited according to the description.

Since the release of Inside, Burnham's responded to all the love with plenty of love in return, whether by releasing the outtakes for free or by creating a whole merch line parodying Marvel Studios in an inside joke based on the outtakes. The deluxe vinyl set feels like another labor of love — something Burnham worked hard on as one final treat for fans of the special who want to spend a little extra.

The Inside deluxe signed vinyl box set is up for pre-order now. See the box set and Burnham's unboxing video below.

