It looks like Bo Burnham’s experience filming Bo Burnham: Inside was a lot less claustrophobic than we thought, as the Netflix special was shot in the house used as a set in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street. The house, known to horror fans as the arena where Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) fought Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), was recently put up for sale, and the Inside reveal comes from the property listing.

While the listing for A Night Nightmare on Elm Street house doesn’t mention its current owners, the ad does its best to justify the value of $3.25 million that’s being requested. Besides underlining how the house was the set of Craven’s horror classic, it also reveals how Bo Burnham: Inside was shot in the guest house. It makes sense since the home belongs to director Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, Hustlers), who acquired the property for $2.1 million back in 2013. Scafaria and Burnham have been together for eight years, and Bo Burnham: Inside is even dedicated “For Lor, for everything.” Still, it might come as a shock to fans that Burnham has a marvelous pool just on the other side of the small room many fans thought he was locked in for a year.

Although Bo Burnham: Inside is theoretically a comedy special, the production deals with themes of isolation and mental health during the pandemic, creating the illusion Burnham locked himself alone inside a small room while the whole world was still in lockdown. Bo Burnham: Inside was praised for the sensitive way it dealt with depression and received six nominations at the Emmys, winning awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction.

Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984 and introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, a burnt killer who wears a leather glove with knives attached to it and can invade other people’s dreams. Unfortunately, the latest installment of A Nightmare on Elm Street, a 2010 remake helmed by Samuel Bayer, was poorly received by both critics and fans, burying the franchise for now. However, the rights of A Nightmare on Elm Street reverted to the Wes Craven’ Estate back in 2019, and the organization is reportedly working on a revival for the iconic villain.

If you have the money to spare and want to buy the house of Inside (and A Nightmare on Elm Street), you can check Zillow’s listing right here.

