Bo Burnham has announced the release of an album for his most recent Netflix special, Inside. His Twitter post stated: “inside (the songs) is out as an album on thursday. sorry for the delay.” Arriving June 10, the album will compile the creative, hilarious, and heartbreaking songs from Burnham’s inventive new special, which was produced entirely by himself alone in his home studio throughout the Covid 19 quarantine.

The multi-talented performer and filmmaker took a large creative step with the production of Inside, however, his catchy, clever songwriting remained the heart and soul of the special. From “FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight)” to “Welcome to the Internet,” Inside boasts some of Burnham’s strongest and most creative songs as a musician, in addition to him flexing his directorial muscles behind the camera.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Bo Burnham Wastes Time in "FaceTime With My Mom" Clip from His Netflix Special 'Inside'

Inside touches on the shared anxiety, loneliness, and intensity the world felt during the peak of the Covid 19 quarantine through the eyes of Burnham’s specific experience. Inside may be remembered as an incredible time capsule of a historic moment in time, but one which also encapsulates timeless concerns and concepts. Altogether brilliant, raw, funny, weird, and certainly introspective, Burnham’s latest work shows that he is a creative force unto himself.

At just 30 years of age, Burnham is building one of the brightest and most interesting careers in entertainment. Coming off of his directorial debut, Eighth Grade, his prominent role in the Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman, and his recent casting as Larry Bird in an upcoming HBO series, the comedian-filmmaker continues to push himself as an artist and explore all aspects of filmmaking. Assembled completely alone, Inside is a clear marker of how far he’s come.

The album for Inside is currently available to be pre-saved on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Tidal via Burnham’s Twitter post.

KEEP READING: Bo Burnham to Play Larry Bird in HBO Series About Showtime-Era Lakers

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: Owen Wilson Responds to Those ‘Wedding Crashers 2’ Rumors It's wedding season, kid!

Read Next