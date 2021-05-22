The Netflix exclusive will be the comedian’s first comedy special since his hiatus in 2016.

Comedian, actor, and filmmaker Bo Burnham announced the poster and release date for his upcoming special, Bo Burnham: Inside on his Instagram. The poster shows Burnham’s home studio, along with revealing that the special will premiere on Netflix May 30.

Burnham has been busy recently, with his role in the Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman and the announcement that he will be portraying NBA legend Larry Bird in an upcoming HBO series about the Showtime-Era Lakers. In addition to his acting momentum, Burnham has previously expressed interest in continuing his career as a filmmaker after the success of his A24 indie hit, Eighth Grade.

The poster for Bo Burnham: Inside shows the same room seen at the end of his previous special, Make Happy, when he performed the self-reflective song, “Are You Happy?” The poignant ending to the special left audiences with more than enough reason to believe Burnham was about to take a break from stand-up comedy, and that’s exactly what he did. This poster marks his long-awaited return after a difficult year. Audiences should expect a special that may likely build on the themes and tone that Make Happy established.

The 30-year-old performer has come a long way from starting his journey on YouTube, and, with Make Happy, Burnham reached a high point in his stand-up career. The introspective, vulnerable, and creatively explosive special played like a thesis statement from Burnham — one he further explored behind the lens of Eighth Grade.

Bo Burnham: Inside may indeed provide Burnham fans the clever commentary, raw insight, and moving moments from the comedian that they have been missing over the past five years. Check out the poster for Bo Burnham: Inside below while you wait for the special to be released on May 30.

