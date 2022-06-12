Bo Burnham brought us Inside and in the process destroyed us all with just a few songs. Taking over the world, the special was set around Burnham being stuck inside during the height of the pandemic and coping with his mental health, the world at large, and really served up anthems for how we were feeling. Now, we've gotten The Inside Outtakes and a new set of merch that is poking fun at Marvel Studios. We would all wear an "Inside Studios" hat, right?

The Inside store message starts with a message to "our fans" and explains how the "wearable content" works. "Thank you for being a part of The Inside Studios Family. As a token of our appreciation for your continued support, we here at Inside Studios are allowing you the exclusive opportunity to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime, Fan's-First INSIDE EXPERIENCE," the letter starts. Then the letter explains how consumerism works.

"So here's how it works: below is a selection of what we are calling "WEARABLE CONTENT". All you need to do is what we are calling "BUY" this what we are calling "WEARABLE CONTENT" with what we are calling "YOUR MONEY". Now, the cool part. Once you have "BUY"ed this "WEARABLE CONTENT" (stay with us here), "YOUR MONEY" will become a LITERAL PART OF THE INSIDE CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. And the more "WEARABLE CONTENT" you "BUY", the more "YOUR MONEY" you get to contribute. It's pretty awesome. So do it. Become a part of us. Before it's too late."

The thing about Inside and The Inside Outtakes is that you've probably sat around singing "Bezos I" in your home or, if you're like me, you've been singing "How is the best-case scenario Joe Biden?" for the last few weeks. So having Inside merch that is an "inside" joke from the outtakes? That's honestly the most Burnham thing to do, and it rules.

You can get a sweatshirt or a fanny pack or even a phone case with the "Inside Studios" logo on it and confuse everyone who will instantly think it is a Marvel Cinematic Universe thing? Personally? I hope that Marvel producer Kevin Feige ends up wearing the "Inside Studios" hat at the next Marvel premiere just to complete the bit.

Check out Burnham's tweet launching the collection here: