Netflix has announced that Bo Burnham: Inside will debut in select theaters nationwide on July 22. The special launched on May 30th to overwhelming fan support and critical acclaim. The special combined raw vulnerability with a sense of claustrophobia that many have felt over the past year, trapped inside their houses, living life through social media.

Bo Burnham’s album Inside (The Songs) launched on June 9th and landed at the top of Billboard’s Comedy Albums chart the following day. Seventeen days later, it charted at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums. This week, Bo Burnham: Inside hit international charts when “All Eyes on Me” hit No. 178 on Billboard’s global charts, drawing 8 million streams nearly a month after its Netflix premiere. All eyes are, in fact, on Bo Burnham, so it makes complete sense for the special to earn a coveted theatrical release.

“Iconic Events Releasing is excited to bring Bo Burnham’s hilarious and groundbreaking musical comedy special to movie theaters so that Bo’s fans can experience all the laughs and incredible music together."

Burnham got his start posting comedic songs on YouTube back in 2006 and he quickly became one of the most popular creators on the site. Inside is his fifth comedy special since his appearance on Comedy Central Presents in 2009. He is known for his particular brand of humor that mixes music with satirical commentary on subjects like race, gender, sexuality, and religion. Last year, Burnham appeared alongside Carey Mulligan in Emerald Fennell's award-winning film Promising Young Woman.

This limited-time theatrical engagement can be found in most major cities across the United States, including some smaller theaters outside of metropolitan areas. Showtimes range from 7:15 PM to 7:30 PM depending on location.

