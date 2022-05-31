Bo Burnham’s first comedy special named Bo Burnham: Make Happy was just the beginning of the comedian’s relationship with Netflix. His second Netflix variety special Bo Burnham: Inside, released in May 2021, was met with praise from critics and audience members. In a recent tweet, Burnham revealed that he has released a 63-minute follow-up video called The Inside Outtakes.

As the name of the collection of deleted clips suggests, the video, which was released on YouTube, features over an hour of shots and videos that did not make the final cut of the Netflix special. Though the follow-up is of outtakes, it does not lack the light-hearted ridicule of oneself and unfortunate situations – like the pandemic, turning 30, and the technological challenges of FaceTiming – that charmed audiences in the longer version.

The full musical comedy special earned him a slew of nominations and awards, including his first Emmy wins, collecting the prestigious television award for Outstanding Writing and Direction for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction. The singer-songwriter and comedian first teased the news with an ominous tweet in which he wrote “stand by…”. Minutes later, Burnham let his followers know that he had more Inside material to share, stating, “A year ago today, I released a special called Inside. I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using. It will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it.”

In addition to recognition in the television industry, the music from Inside has enjoyed success on Billboard’s charts, hitting number seven on the Top 200. The comedy album, released as "Inside (The Songs)”, also reached number 1 on the comedy albums chart. Additionally, the album has garnered hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify. Several songs from the album have become mainstays on TikTok, and have been used for a wide and varied range of content from personal transformations to documenting uncomfortable situations. Popstar, Phoebe Bridgers also covered the song “That Funny Feeling.”

Burnham has since become a well-known name in comedy and songwriting with the release of Bo Burnham: Inside. Clearly valuing his relationship with his audience, Burnham has used his personal YouTube channel to post a new snippet of unreleased clips from the award-winning project he produced, directed, wrote, sound edited, and compiled by himself.

Bo Burnham: Inside is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out the new clips from Bo Burnham: Inside below:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XWEVoI40sE

