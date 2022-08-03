“If you can live your life without an audience, you should do it.” Bo Burnham’s 2016 Netflix special Make Happy includes many profound moments shedding light on self-consciousness in the current era and the compulsive need to perform to everyone in this age where social media is ruling the world. His engaging thoughts on the world are molded into his art, whether that be through song, film or monologue — very often a delightful blend all at the same time!

Robert Pickering Burnham is a stand-up comedian/actor/writer/director/musician who started gaining popularity between the ages of 16 and 18 creating comedy songs for YouTube in his room with his keyboard and guitar. In 2008, he further entered the public eye through guest appearances on talk shows before his screen acting debut in Judd Apatow’s Funny People the year after. At the age of 20, his first comedy special Words Words Words was released, followed by his second entitled what. in 2013. During this period (while also bagging more film roles such as a bartender in the Farrelly Brothers’ Hall Pass) he spent time developing the idea for a TV show centred around a young man desperately searching for fame and fortune, putting his family through hell in the process and the audience through many hilarious scenarios. This show was to be called Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous.

Created by Burnham and Dan Lagana, this cerebral comedy series is often regarded as one of the most underrated shows on television to be sadly canceled after just one season. Zach Stone... showcased Bo’s trademark craft in songwriting and of course his comic and dramatic abilities in acting before being offered larger roles in cinema. As stated in an interview with Burnham and Lagana conducted by The Hollywood Reporter, the origins of the character came from their observations on how a family residing in the Eastern Seaboard typically live their daily lives. This coupled with poignant observations on social anxiety and the damages of the pursuit for fame made for an engaging storyline and captivating character development.

Filmed in mockumentary style similar to The Office and Parks & Recreation, each episode starts with an amazing fresh theme song and is structured around a new route that Zach explores with every intention of becoming famous from that path; this includes cooking, making trendy music, going missing and even filming the classic sex tape. At the beginning of the series, we see Zach spending his entire college fund on a camera crew for his own reality show and projecting his ‘ideal self’ on camera for all to see. The show also offers the more intimate moments between Zach and those around him, including his best friend Greg (Armen Weitzman) and his love interest Amy (Caitlin Gerard). As Burnham mentions in an interview with ClevverTV, “They’re all just trying to deal with this kid who is completely self-obsessed because he’s been taught to… Seems like we’re in a culture now that glorifies and rewards people for being selfish.”

Image via Viacom

First broadcast on MTV, the show cleverly satirizes the majority of shows the channel is known for distributing nowadays. The constant struggle between balancing family life with those who love him and his seek for approval from the masses is beautifully portrayed through the sweetness of the script and main characters. Burnham made sure to inject pure empathy into the show for the central character, and although the show itself is essentially poking fun at fame, it is also incredibly relatable to anybody who just wants to be seen by the world. What ensues is a show that goes deep beyond the consistent laughs and offers a reflection of a society that hits very close to home.

The pilot episode perfectly establishes the feel for the series; each character is introduced by Zach for the camera, including the camera crew who are also functioning, warm human beings in the story. The sequence that really stands out in this episode also happens to be one of many defining moments for the show; the funeral scene. Zach is given the chance to say a few words at a distant relative’s funeral which he sees as the perfect opportunity to ‘headline’ and give the audience a show they’ll never forget! The scene is concocted of hilarious improvisational comedy, even showing a musical tribute to the deceased in the form of a beatbox, all the while the congregation look on in absolute horror. However, the scene concludes with Zach’s sudden realization that his skit is not working and the frustration that his loving tribute to a family member is not being received well by others is heartbreaking to watch. He channels this into an unexpectedly touching speech that sets up the bittersweet balance of the season wonderfully.

This establishes Zach’s sensitivity and family values throughout the series. In Episode 2, Zach manages to bag a gig at the Punk Hole, a local music venue where he can show off his wares. Only a few brief but powerful songs into his set, the abuse starts hurtling from hecklers in the audience. One insult involves badmouthing his parents which clearly upsets him as he forgoes the rest of the show, stating out loud that his mum and dad are good people. The sudden tonal shift when others start getting unreasonably hostile and Zach’s anxiety surrounding this is extremely effective and showcases the show’s secret ingredient; making Zach a lovable person despite his shortsightedness at times.

For anybody who has felt alone in a room crowded with people before, this scene is sure to inspire huge emotions. In Episode 5, Zach attends a college warmup party with Amy and Greg. This time, he feels comfortable enough to leave the cameras outside and experience it without an audience. Unfortunately, he has a terrible time and the crew catches him standing alone inside, by a bookshelf, waiting for the night to end. “It was just like high school.” Zach states as he renters the car, with the camera crew offering a shoulder to cry on. This is where the show’s empathetic approach pays off massively; in just a short amount of time spent in Zach’s company, we as the audience still feel connected to him just as much as those around him and the rest of the season only goes to accentuate that.

The series ends on a gut punch of a finale that may not have been as powerful if it was enabled to continue into a second season. Having said that, it is a real shame we couldn’t see any more of Zach’s antics due to the show being canceled by MTV. As to why this happened remains a mystery and now would be the perfect time for a comeback show; seeing how Zach and his friends and family have progressed over the past decade. With Burnham’s enormous success growing even further since Zach Stone… was aired, this could and hopefully will encourage other distributors to consider funding another season.

Image via Viacom

Since the release of Zach Stone…, Burnham has created and released two more innovative specials, Make Happy and Inside. Inside documents a year in his life at the time of the lockdown experienced worldwide and culminates in an absolute masterpiece set in the confines of his own room. The special saw all of Burnham’s cinematographic skills picked up from years of working on sets, such as acting in Emerald Fennell’s dark 2020 drama Promising Young Woman and directing live comedy specials for other comedians such as Chris Rock and Jerrod Carmichael. He also made his directorial debut in feature length drama with the sensational 2018 coming-of-age film Eighth Grade. Zach Stone… is an underrated gem in this already incredible body of work, a fantastic introduction for any new fans and an essential watch for any existing fans.

Burnham has signed on as the songwriter and an actor in the upcoming feature length adaptation of Sesame Street, scheduled for release later this year. Zach Stone… co-creator Lagana currently has three scripts in production including an as yet untitled Joe Exotic project and co-star Caitlin Gerard has been busy working as director on music video projects all currently in post-production!