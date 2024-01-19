The Big Picture Bo-Katan Kryze, the fan-favorite Mandalorian warrior, was named after Dave Filoni's wife and cat, blending their names together.

Dave Filoni, an influential figure in the Star Wars saga, has faced controversy for relying too heavily on preexisting knowledge in his shows.

Katee Sackhoff, known for her roles in Battlestar Galactica and Riddick, has become a science fiction icon with her portrayal of Bo-Katan in Star Wars.

When Star Wars: The Clone Wars first debuted on Cartoon Network in 2008, it didn’t seem like Dave Filoni’s animated series would have any real significance within the Star Wars saga. The series had been preceded by a critically and financially disastrous film of the same name, and the Star Wars franchise was sorely lacking in relevance following the release of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in 2005. However, The Clone Wars was ultimately able to keep the Star Wars franchise alive in the years before Walt Disney Studios purchased Lucasfilm, creating many instantly iconic characters that continue to have an impact on the saga’s trajectory. While Katee Sackhoff’s scene-stealing performance as the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze became a fan-favorite hero once she returned for The Mandalorian, the character's name has more humble origins than some fans may have realized.

The Mandalorian The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. Release Date November 12, 2019 Cast Pedro Pascal , Carl Weathers , Giancarlo Esposito , Misty Rosas , Temuera Morrison , Omid Abtahi Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

Who Is Bo-Katan Kryze?

Image via Disney+

Bo-Katan was first introduced in the The Clone Wars episode “A Friend In Need” as an ally of the Mandalorian Death Watch leader Pre Vizsla (voiced by future The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau). Although she agrees to help Vizsla engage in his battle against Count Dooku (Corey Burton), Bo-Katan is motivated by her loyalty to Mandalore and not any one leader. Bo-Katan’s loyalties are tested when her home planet is taken over by the vengeful former Sith apprentice Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), who forms a criminal alliance with the Death Watch, Crimson Dawn crime organization, and the Pyke Syndicate to form a “Shadow Collective” intent on spreading to the large galaxy.

The goals of the Shadow Collective spark a conflict between Maul and Vizsla. While Maul wants to use his new criminal empire as a means of enacting vengeance on his former master, Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), and become the most powerful crime lord in the galaxy. Even though Maul slays Vizsla in combat, claiming both the planet of Mandalore and the Darksaber for himself, Bo-Katan remains loyal to Mandalore and changes sides to help free her homeworld. Initially, it is surprising when Bo-Katan joins forces with Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor). However, it is revealed that Kenobi’s secret lover, the Mandalorian duchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves), is actually Bo-Katan’s sister. Bo-Katan later helps finally free her planet from Maul’s rule with the help of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) in the critically acclaimed “Siege of Mandalore” story arc that concluded The Clone Wars’ final season.

Although the second season of The Mandalorian added in many classic characters, including Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Luke Skywalker, Sackhoff became one of the rare The Clone Wars cast members who reprised their role in live-action. After joining forces with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Bo-Katan is once again tasked with bringing peace back to her homeworld. It comes down to a matter of who holds the Darksaber, as the weapon’s wielder is destined to lead Mandalore’s next era. While Din temporarily takes control of the weapon after defeating Gideon in combat, Bo-Katan earns it for herself after saving him in combat. This sets up a presumed future storyline where Bo-Katan will serve as the new Mandalorian leader.

Bo-Katan Reflects Dave Filoni’s Influence on Star Wars

Image via Disney+

Many characters in the Star Wars saga have surprisingly complex origins for their names; the name “Darth Vader” comes from a Dutch root that means “Dark Father,” and “Luke” comes from the Greek word “leukos,” meaning light. However, the name of Sackhoff’s character is not nearly as complex, as Bo-Katan was named after Filoni’s wife and cat. Sackhoff revealed on her podcast Blah Blah Blah with Katee Sackhoff that the name was created by merging the name of Filoni’s wife (Anne) and cat (Boogie) into one word. While some Star Wars fans theorized that Bo-Katan was written and designed specifically with Sackhoff in mind, she revealed that the character shared more visual similarities with Anne Filoni than anyone else.

While he first began contributing to the saga as an executive producer on The Clone Wars, Filoni has become one of the most influential figures in the trajectory of the modern Star Wars saga. Filoni and Favreau worked hand-in-hand to conceive of the story for The Mandalorian, a series that both helped launch Disney+ and give Star Wars fans a shot of positivity given it was released within a month of the disappointing film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Filoni also played a key role in changing other Star Wars shows in production, as he convinced Obi-Wan Kenobi showrunner Deborah Chow to cut Maul from the series in favor of a reappearance by Darth Vader.

While he was undoubtedly instrumental in generating enthusiasm for the Star Wars franchise, Filoni’s influence on the future of Lucasfilm has become quite controversial. Among the chief complaints leveled at Filoni’s Disney+ series Ahsoka was that it relied too heavily on preexisting knowledge from the animated shows, and did not serve as a standalone entry in the saga that succeeded on its own merits. While perhaps Filoni will have a chance to redeem himself now that Ahsoka has been renewed for a second season, it remains unclear if he’s properly suited to be Lucasfilm’s chief creative lead.

Katee Sackhoff Is a Science Fiction Icon

Close

While Bo-Katan has emerged as a fan-favorite character, Star Wars isn’t the only major science fiction franchise that Sackhoff has been a part of. Sackhoff earned her breakout role as the heroic Kara Thrace in the critically acclaimed reboot of Battlestar Galactica, a game-changing series that changed sci-fi television forever with its gripping series finale. Sackhoff also joined Vin Diesel in the 2013 film Riddick as the marksman Dahl and voiced Poison Ivy in DC Animation’s two-part film event Batman: The Long Halloween.

Given the constantly changing trajectory of the Star Wars franchise, Bo-Katan’s future in the saga remains unclear. It’s expected that Favreau’s new film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, may feature appearances by other characters introduced on Disney+ shows. Given that Bo-Katan now has the uncertain fate of Mandalore on her shoulders, however, her appearance in the upcoming movie seems quite likely.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+