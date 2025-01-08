Few British series in recent memory have had as much of an impact as Boarders. Created by Daniel Lawrence Taylor, this BBC show has stunned audiences with its portrayal of five Black teenagers finding themselves as some of the few minority students in a predominantly white boarding school, with the story touching on poignant topics of class conflict and race while providing exceptional dramedy for all viewers to enjoy. Audiences have been longing for this story of Leah (Jodie Campbell), Jaheim (Josh Tedeku), Omar (Myles Kamwendo), Femi (Aruna Jalloh), and Toby (Sekou Diaby) to return after its widely acclaimed first season, with these fans growing excited when its renewal was announced a few months ago. They were eager to see not only this core cast but the many students and faculty that make up the world around them — which made it a pleasant surprise when it was announced that two notable names would be joining this ensemble. Boarders has already awed viewers with its narrative and the cast that carries it, and they're even more thrilled now that it's been announced Alan Cumming and Natalie Cassidy will be joining the cast.

These British Stars Are Big Fans of ‘Boarders’

Image via BBC

While American viewers may not know how Boarders has taken the BBC by storm, any soap opera fan will be well aware of the revolutionary British drama, EastEnders. Following a group of people living in London's East End, this soap's drama is certainly messier than what is seen on Boarders, but Cassidy is excited to bring the many talents its granted her to the show's second season. "I loved series one of Boarders and was so thrilled to be asked to appear in series two," the actress exclaimed. "There is such talent amongst all the cast and crew and I loved playing a very eccentric teacher." The teacher in question will be Sharon Hail, a staff member at the boarding school's rival academy who is promising to stir up trouble for both our main cast and the teachers who watch over them. It's unclear whether this will be the kind of drama Sonia had to face on EastEnders, but luckily, Cassidy's decades of experience makes her perfect for whatever kind of conflict this new role has in store.

While renowned for his many acting roles, reality television fans may know Alan Cumming best as the host of the US version of The Traitors. Known for the nonchalant charisma and mysterious theatrics he provides in that program, Cumming has the exact kind of talents for the snooty party host he'll be portraying in Boarders. "I've always said that letting people know you are a fan of theirs is a good idea. And, so it was with Boarders," Said the host when explaining how he landed the role. "I mentioned this to the producers (who also happen to produce The Traitors), and very soon after, I found myself on the set having such a fun time!" There haven't been many details on whether this performance will be ongoing throughout the season or a one-off issue for our students to overcome, but no matter what, Cumming's unique flair means one thing is for sure: it's going to be something viewers could never expect.

'Boarders' Isn’t Ready for These Two

Close

While there's already so much to be excited about in Boarders' newest installment, it might be too much for audiences to handle seeing these two all-stars join the already sprawling ensemble. Yet luckily, the series singled out two people renowned for making the most of their time onscreen. Who've not only offered legendary performances but are adept at bolstering others in their story to help the entire narrative improve. They'll be valuable assets to this rich story that is promising to only become more complex, and it's only made fans even more excited for Seaso 2!

Boarders is Available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.