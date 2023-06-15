At the height of his career, Martin Scorsese delivered another masterpiece with the pilot episode of HBO’s new drama series Boardwalk Empire. Written by his future The Wolf of Wall Street scribe, Terrence Winter, the first episode of the new crime show introduced an anti-hero worthy of Goodfellas’ Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) with Steve Buscemi’s Nucky Thompson. Nucky was charming and ruthless to an equal degree, but it was his brutality that became the exact issue with the show as it moved forward. Buscemi’s performance as Nucky became so compelling as an anti-hero, in fact, that the show’s actual antagonists failed to land with any impact. It took Bobby Cannavale’s Emmy-winning performance as the ruthless Gyp Roseti in the third season to give the audience a character that they could fear more than the series lead.

'Boardwalk Empire' Had a Long-Running Villain Issue

Cannavale entered the narrative of Boardwalk Empire at precisely the right time. The first season had mostly focused on Nucky’s rise to power as the treasurer of Atlantic City and one of the key figures in its political and criminal enterprises. While his romantic ties to his mistress (and later wife) Margaret (Kelly McDonald) gave him some sympathetic qualities, as did his mentorship of the Irish Republican Army soldier Owen Sleater (Charlie Cox in the role that likely landed him Daredevil), there was no mystery as to what Nucky would ever do if he was crossed. This was essentially sealed by the end of the second season, in which Nucky executed his former protégé Jimmy Darmody (Michael Pitt).

Nucky had seemingly crossed the line from being an anti-hero to a villain, and it was one that Boardwalk Empire would need to fix if it wanted to truly turn the story of this poor Irish-Catholic boy turned mobster into a Shakespearean tragedy. This is the issue that many prestige television shows have dealt with; Breaking Bad fans could ignore the villainy of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) for a few seasons when they were focused on Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). This is exactly what Boardwalk Empire did when it introduced Cannavale; while Nucky had dealt with his fair share of rival gangsters in the past, it was clear that Gyp was a new breed of criminal.

Gyp’s greatest power over Nucky was that he didn’t have any authorities or loyalties that would tie him back. While Nucky had to correspond with his group of allies, watch over Margaret and care for her children, and attend to his duties as a political figure, Gyp was all about business. No meeting he attended was one without violence, and it helped that Cannavale had such physical dominance over Buscemi. In comparison to Cannavale’s massive, hulking presence, Nucky looked like a scared child who was dealing with a schoolyard bully. Considering that Cannavalke is often wasted as the comedic oaf in films like Ant-Man, it was great to see his skills properly utilized.

'Boardwalk Empire' Season 3's Villain Made the Stakes Personal

The issue with Darmody as a villain was that not only was he inherently unlikeable, but he didn’t test Nucky in any compelling way. The only reaction a viewer could have after watching a conversation between the two was disgust; they were both the type of toxic, self-obsessed men that thought that they deserved attention. Essentially, Darmody would have become just another version of Nucky had he lived past the Season 2 finale. Comparatively, Gyp simply acted like an animal. This tested Nucky in a different way; he couldn’t reason or attempt to justify himself to a villain that simply didn’t care. It was also clear that Gyp wasn’t accustomed to the rules of civil gangster conflict that Nucky was. He was less interested in gaining political capital with the elite upper class of Atlantic City than he was in gaining benefits for his operations. His appearance transitioned Boardwalk Empire into less of a historical drama and more of the heir apparent to The Sopranos that it clearly wanted to be.

Boardwalk Empire’s increased stakes in its third season also resulted in its most emotional moments; the death of Owen in the third season was one of the rare times when the show’s violence was shocking for reasons other than its brutality. Boardwalk Empire was an HBO show, and like Game of Thrones or True Detective, its brutality frequently crossed the line of good taste. However, none of the beheadings or torture sequences were quite as searing as the sound of Margaret wailing when she realizes the man she was having an affair with had been caught in the crossfire between Nucky and Gyp.

Owen’s death clearly changes the tone of the series and forces all the characters to reconsider their circumstances. Should Nucky feel enraged that Margaret was having an affair, or guilty that he had clearly ignored her and allowed her one source of hope to be taken away? Had Margaret really earned anything from her experiences with Nucky, or was she simply another “trophy wife” that he had to protect in the next gangster war?

'Boardwalk Empire's Success Ultimately Didn’t Last

The death of Gyp essentially represented the end of Boardwalk Empire’s creative high. Despite an excellent performance by Jeffrey Wright, the Season 4 villain Dr. Valentin Narcisse simply felt like a great character in the wrong show; he was a fascinating historical figure due to his views on Black nationalism, but he felt like an intellectual counterpart to Nucky in the midst of a show that couldn’t decide if it wanted to be a political drama or a thrilling crime epic. Any creativity that Wright inserted disappeared by the time of the fifth season, which focused on Nucky’s childhood. Without an antagonist like Gyp, the series began to feel like it was simply overloading the viewer with exposition.

It takes a truly great actor to transform a series into the best version of itself, but Cannavale turned Boardwalk Empire from just another HBO historical series into one of the best crime epics of its era. Even if he only provided a short-term fix to the show’s villain problem, it maximized the potential of a show that desperately needed it.