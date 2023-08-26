It’s a sad day for daytime TV fans everywhere as ABC7 reported the devastating news that Bob Barker has passed away. Best known for his long-running time as the host of The Price is Right, the TV personality and fervent animal rights activist was 99 years old. As of right now, no further details surrounding his cause of death have been released. In a statement (per Today), Barker’s publicist Roger Neal said, “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us.”

A World War II vet, following his service in the Navy, Barker relocated to California to chase down his dream of breaking into the entertainment industry. His first big break would be through landing his own radio program in 1950 called, The Bob Barker Show. From there, he made the jump into television via NBC’s game show Truth or Consequences. For nearly two decades, Barker helmed the program until its curtain fell in 1975.

Luckily, Barker had already been holding down a steady side gig as his work on CBS’ The Price is Right began in 1972. For the next 35 years, Barker would welcome both those audiences on set and watching from living rooms across America with an energetic and contagious pep. Guessing the prices on an array of items through a wacky set of games would land winners prizes including household appliances, dream vacations, cars, and more. With his “Come on down!” as a way of welcoming the next contestant picked, Barker carried the legacy of the series on his shoulders before retiring in 2007 with comedian Drew Carey stepping in to fill the original host’s big shoes.

A Love for Animals

“Come on down” wasn’t the only phrase that Barker was known for. An avid and vocal supporter of animal rights, he would famously end each episode of the game show with a friendly reminder: “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population – have your pets spayed or neutered.” In 2010, he put his money where his mouth was and handed $2.5 million to the organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), to begin construction on a building in Los Angeles that would be dubbed the Bob Barker Building.

We’re sending our condolences to Barker’s loved ones.