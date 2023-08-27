The Big Picture The passing of Bob Barker has saddened fans worldwide, with tributes pouring in from around the globe.

Actor Adam Sandler fondly remembers his time with Barker, calling the announcement of his passing a "heartbreaking day" and sharing their on-screen moments together.

Barker's iconic line from the movie Happy Gilmore is remembered by co-star Julie Bowen, who shares a throwback picture and her favorite filming memory.

The demise of Bob Barker has saddened his fans worldwide and tributes for the late TV personality are pouring in from around the globe. Fans and friends of Barker are remembering the legend with a smile on their faces and a heavy heart. A World War II veteran, The Price is Right host and animal rights activist was 99 years old at the tie of his passing and is being remembered fondly by his peers.

Actor Adam Sandler, who shared plenty of on-screen fun and a legendary fistfight with Barker in the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore took to Instagram and called it a “heartbreaking day.” Posting their pictures together he wrote, “The man. The myth. The best.” Adding “Loved him kicking the crap out of me.”

Sandler’s Happy Gilmore co-star Julie Bowen, also posted a throwback picture on Instagram, reminiscing Barker’s iconic line from the movie, “The price is WRONG, bi*ch!’” She wrote, “Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it,” dubbing it her “favorite filming memories ever.”

Posting the iconic fight scene between Sandler and Barker, Happy Gilmore alum Rob Schneider, recalled on Twitter, “One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, ‘I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!’ This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!” See his full post below.

Remembering the benevolent host’s contribution, The Motion Picture Association thanked Bob for "the memories" on Twitter, “In countless households across America, Bob Barker was a part of the family — beaming into our homes daily as the iconic host of The Price Is Right."

Bob Barker's Love for Animals

Drew Carey, who took over The Price is Right hosting duties from Barker, when he decided to step back, called it a "very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world.” He further added, “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.”

Our thoughts are with Barker’s loved ones, and in his memory, remember to spay and neuter your pets.