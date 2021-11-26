Bondurant, an instructor to stars such as Tom Cruise, Nicholas Cage, and Paul Newman, is survived by his wife Pat.

Bob Bondurant, a prominent race car instructor to stars such as Tom Cruise, Nicholas Cage, and Paul Newman, died on November 12 at an assisted living facility in Paradise Valley, Arizona. He was 88 years old.

His death was announced by both the Bondurant Racing School as well as his wife Pat Bondurant. She provided a death certificate to the New York Times indicating that Bondurant had died of complications due to a vaccination, though the report also listed cerebrovascular disease and cerebral arterial stenosis as underlying conditions that Bondurant had suffered, and no specific vaccination was named in the NYT article regarding his passing.

Bondurant was one of the world’s most successful race car drivers in the 1950s and 60s. From 1961 to 1963, he won 30 out of 32 races in Corvettes and was the first American to win the World SportsCar Championship. Unfortunately, after an accident in 1967 during a race in Watkins Glen, New York, Bondurant was unable to continue his racing career, suffering severe injuries to his ribs, foot, and back.

After the accident, Bondurant started the Bondurant Racing School as he was inspired by his time couching James Garner for his 1966 film Grand Prix. Over the next 50 years, the school saw many actors who wanted to fine-tune their racing skills, including Newman, Cruise, Cage, and most recently Christian Bale for his 2019 film Ford v. Ferrari. The school counts more than 500,00 graduates from around the world.

The school’s website also hosts a number of photos featuring Bondurant with fellow racing enthusiasts such as Jay Leno, Clint Eastwood, David Crosby, Jimmy Kimmel, Tim Allen, and Ludacris.

Bondurant is survived by his wife, who is the President and CEO of the Bondurant Racing School. Funeral services will be held on December 4 in Glendale, Arizona.

