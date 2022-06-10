In what has come across as a shocker to members of the entertainment industry, Peter Rice, Chairman of General Entertainment Content at Disney has been ousted. Rice is to be replaced by his top lieutenant, Dana Walden.

In a move that few could see coming, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has fired the company’s head of TV content. Rice had been seen by some as one to take over from Chapek, as the CEO had been long-embattled since the PR storm that followed Florida’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and the company’s political views and hesitation to get involved. Acting too late to influence the legislation and the statements that were later released by Disney only managed to frustrate the company's workforce and fanbase in equal measure. Some had viewed Rice as the potential successor to Chapek, and given that the company had managed to sail into calmer waters recently, this refocuses the spotlight on them.

The company’s board has stated their support for Chapek who believes Rice is an “ill fit with Disney's corporate culture.” Susan Arnold, Chairwoman of Disney had this to say:

“The strength of the Walt Disney Company’s businesses coming out of the pandemic is a testament to Bob’s leadership and vision for the company’s future. In this important time of business growth and transformation, we are committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the board.”

Both Rice and Walden came to Disney with the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The news is one that is believed to have taken Rice by surprise, he is however to be replaced by Walden who now moves up the hierarchy with her scope of influence to include ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Television Studios, Disney Branded Television, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content, Onyx Collective, and Freeform. Walden has termed this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity saying:

“It is an incredible honor to be asked to lead this amazingly talented team — they are truly the absolute best in every respect — and I am grateful to Bob for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Disney General Entertainment’s culture of creative excellence and originality has made us home to many of the most talented creators in the business. I am humbled to lead this team, and I am confident that together, we will continue to build on the foundation of culture-defining entertainment we have achieved so far.”

This would be yet another high-profile sack by Chapek, after Geoff Morrell, the senior communications and government relations executive was sacked in April. Rice who is believed to be liked as an individual within the company has refused to comment on the development.