There are few classic sitcoms more recognizable than Gilligan’s Island, and by consequence, there are few TV stars less recognizable than Bob Denver. For three seasons, and a slew of follow-up films, Denver brought to life the lovable but bumbling titular character. Despite the series’ relatively short run, Gilligan as a character has become a pop culture icon. His signature red shirt and white bucket hat have become almost as recognizable as Lucille Ball’s polka dot dress or Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) voice. However, Denver wasn’t always known as “Gilligan,” having risen to prominence in a role many have forgotten due in part to Gilligan’s Island. And, despite the success of the show, Denver had a complex relationship with the inescapable fame that came from the character.

Bob Denver Had Huge Success Before ‘Gilligan’s Island’

Image via CBS

Though largely remembered for playing Gilligan, Denver was already a successful star of television prior to being shipwrecked. From 1959 to 1963, Denver starred in the sensational series, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, playing Maynard G. Kerbs. Maynard’s supporting role as best friend to the series lead, the titular Dobie Gillis (Dwayne Hickman), his beatnik personality, and quirky nature made the character a breakout supporting role. According to Woman’s World, the character was a reflection of the actual beatnik movement of the time. Largely considered television’s first antihero, Maynard was a character that allowed viewers to see the world they lived in accurately portrayed on television.

Watching the show today, Denver’s character is almost jarring. Sure, television has become even more realistic, but when compared to the overtly sanitized characters of shows like Leave it to Beaver, Maynard clearly offers something deeply unique and edgy by the standards of the time. Per MeTV, the character’s popularity even inspired Scooby Doo’s Shaggy. Despite this success, it would be Denver’s next series that would change his life – for better or worse.

‘Gilligan’s Island’s Success Was Inescapable for Bob Denver

Close

It’s no secret that actress Tina Louise struggled with the success that came with the role of Ginger, but she wasn’t alone. The show’s popularity made Bob Denver an even bigger star than before. As recounted by MeTV, the character of Gilligan was a smash with viewers. As with any popular entertainment property, merchandisers capitalized on his fame. Denver’s face and likeness was plastered across countless items like t-shirts, lunchboxes, and even board games. As MeTV states, Denver couldn’t go anywhere without being recognized as Gilligan. Airports and even grocery stores were hot beds of recognition, and privacy was no longer a basic luxury that belonged to Denver.

While becoming the star of a successful sitcom and one of the country’s most beloved icons is a goal for many aspiring stars, Denver did have mixed feelings when his discretion became more and more fleeting. One can’t exactly blame Denver for his initial discomfort. Not being able to shop at the grocery store without being pounced upon or without seeing one’s own face on merchandise does sound innately unpleasant. Denver himself reflected on those early days of overwhelming success with nuance, saying: “When you realize it's not going away, it's entertaining more people every year, you kind of accept it.” Even after the show was canceled, the character's popularity continued. However, Denver would come to find joy in the recognition and use it to fund good causes.

1:40 Related 'Gilligan's Island' Didn't End With the Original Show The beloved sitcom lived on through a series of films and cartoons.

Bob Denver Used His ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Fame for Good Causes

Image via CBS

As Denver stated, he grew to accept his iconic role and the insane recognition that came with it. As stated by MeTV, the appreciation fans showed to Denver touched him. “People say, ‘Thanks, you were part of my childhood,’” Denver explained. He also paid the generosity of his admirers forward. While Denver never received any royalties for the use of his likeness, he cashed in on the sitcom's popularity for charitable purposes, as he was working on an organic farming corporation at the time. Denver allowed his face to appear on canned goods, and the proceeds from those sold went to charity. “I thought, 'What the heck,’” Denver explained. “‘If I put my face on a product and it's going to be a clean, fresh, good-tasting product, how much money could I make? Whoa! Lots and lots of money.’”

The actor would reap some additional benefits himself, not so much financially, but in the way of living his life to the fullest after the show came to an end. In another publication from MeTV, Denver admitted that, though he wasn’t always responsible with his finances, he enjoyed the rewards of his post-Gilligan life in various ways. He enjoyed a beautiful, secluded house that allowed him privacy, saying: “I can walk up above my house, and look down into Santa Ynez Canyon and there's nothing and nobody – just a bunch of hawks flying around,” and trips to Hawaii. It’s comforting to know that, despite some difficulties when it came to his fame, Denver grew to appreciate his legacy and enjoy his life off of the island.

Gilligan’s Island is available to stream on Apple TV in the U.S.

Gilligan's Island Seven men and women are stranded on an uncharted island following a torrential storm. Release Date September 26, 1964 Creator Cast Bob Denver , Alan Hale Jr. , Jim Backus , Natalie Schafer , Tina Louise , Russell Johnson , Dawn Wells , Charles Maxwell Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Network CBS Expand

Watch on Apple TV