Another week and another batch of new footage and images from the set of James Mangold's A Complete Unknown — the first of which has come from the director himself. Mangold, directing Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as the iconic Bob Dylan, shared to his Twitter account a photo of the movie clapperboard with the movie's title on it as shooting is now well underway. But that's not all that we managed to get from the set this week. Chalamet has been spotted countless times around New York City in character as the movie shoots on location, while footage has now also emerged of co-star Edward Norton singing live as Pete Seeger.

Chalamet will also be singing in the film as Dylan, with all the early imagery showing the hottest actor in town in costume during the singer's formative years. The movie is also set to star Elle Fanning (The Great) as Dylan’s love interest and artist, Sylvie Russo, with the film said to be set in 1965, around the time when Dylan traded in his acoustic guitar for an electric and invented a new sound for the music industry. The movie had been sent to begin shooting in August but, after a conclusion to the strikes and Chalamet doing his press duties for Dune: Part Two, filming began in earnest this month.

What Was Bob Dylan's Relationship to Pete Seeger?

Norton, meanwhile, may be taking on something of an antagonistic role in the film — even if it's just spiritually. Seeger—one of the pioneers of folk music—and Dylan crossed paths at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival in the wake of criticism for Dylan following his switch to electric. Seeger was something of an idol for Dylan, but when Seeger reportedly reacted negatively towards Dylan's performance on the day, it impacted Dylan in a way that never truly left the singer.

An official release date for A Complete Unknown is also a complete unknown at this stage. You can catch the videos of Chalamet and Norton on set filming down below.