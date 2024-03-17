The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet appears as Bob Dylan in set photos for the upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Director James Mangold is excited to bring the story of Dylan's rise to fame in the folk music scene to life.

The star-studded cast and long-awaited project are set to capture the essence of Dylan's iconic journey.

Timothée Chalamet may have a claim on being the biggest movie star in the world right now after his last two movies, Wonka and Dune: Part Two were met with both critical acclaim and as easy as it would be for young Timmy to rest on his laurels, he's already back at work, this time for James Mangold as he takes on the daunting task of playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, with the first set images emerging showing Chalamet in costume as the legendary folk singer in his formative years. And as Mangold told Collider during a chat at Star Wars Celebration last year, Chalamet will also be doing all his own singing in the role.

The movie will also star Elle Fanning (The Great) as Dylan’s love interest and artist, Sylvie Russo, and Edward Norton as Bob Seeger, as it begins during 1965, when Dylan swapped his acoustic guitar for an electric one and brought something entirely new to the music industry. Chalamet has been attached to the project for over three years and, after a delay in its August start date due to the strikes going on at the time, the long-gestating project finally got underway earlier this month. The movie also marks Mangold's comeback to the biopic genre, after achieving significant acclaim with the launch of Ford v. Ferrari for 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Why is James Mangold Making a Bob Dylan Movie?

When sharing what excites him about this story, Mangold told Collider last year:

" It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob, a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years first being embraced and kind of into the family of folk music in New York. And then of course, kind of out running them at a certain point as his star rises. It’s so beyond belief, it's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in America, the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger, to Joan Baez. All have a role to play in this movie."

We're still awaiting an official release date for A Complete Unknown, but stay tuned to Collider for more news and in the meantime, learn everything we know about the upcoming Dylan biopic in our handy guide here.