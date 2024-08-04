The Big Picture Don't Look Back captures a pivotal moment in Bob Dylan's career during his 1965 England tour.

The documentary showcases Dylan's vulnerability, ambition, and unique personality.

Don't Look Back offers an unfiltered look at Dylan, creating the cultural enigma surrounding him today.

Bob Dylan is an artist with such a profound influence on the development of American culture throughout the 20th century that to pin down his entire existence with just one film would be impossible. Although many of Dylan’s songs are used regularly in recent films and television shows, he’s a compelling screen presence in his own right, having appeared in such peculiar projects as Masked and Anonymous and Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid that have subsequently become cult classics. Although James Mangold and Timothee Chalemet are the latest to attempt a straightforward biopic with this fall’s A Complete Unknown, the best film about Dylan’s rise to prominence is the 1967 documentary Don’t Look Back.

Director D.A. Pennebaker may not be a name that more casual film fans are familiar with, but he’s arguably one of the most influential forces in the popular depiction of musical artists over the last half-century. Between creating the modern pop showcase in Monterey Pop, showing David Bowie in his element with Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, and many concert films for such artists as Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Alice Cooper, Otis Redding, and Little Richard among others, Pennebaker has helped to expose the joy of live performances to a wide audience. However, Don’t Look Back isn’t just a great excuse to listen to some of Dylan’s best songs, but a chance to see him during the moment he truly became the legend he’s known as today.

What Is ‘Don’t Look Back’ About?

Don’t Look Back spends a few weeks in Dylan’s life as he completes his 1965 concert tour in England, the first international campaign of his career. While Dylan’s work was already popular stateside, the notion of mounting a series of international adventures was a significant risk; Dylan’s music was largely based on American folklore and may not have the same appeal to British listeners. Dylan is also hindered by his ongoing rivalry with The Beatles, whose popularity is only growing thanks to the recent release of their quasi-mockumentary A Hard Day’s Night. Don’t Look Back is perhaps the last moment in Dylan’s career when he needed to “prove” anything to anyone; after the tour’s completion, he essentially had a blank check for the rest of his life.

Don’t Look Back shows a time in Dylan’s life when he was more vulnerable, temperamental, and ambitious, as the desire to impress overseas pundits led him to make a series of erratic choices. Don’t Look Back was certainly a novelty at the time of its release because of the limited coverage of these types of pop icons. In an era before music videos were popularized by MTV, concerts were regularly released on home video, or the news media spent excessive time dedicated to the everyday activities of celebrities, the personal footage of Dylan in Don’t Look Back was a novelty. Considering Dylan himself is often unsparingly witty, and occasionally quite combative, Don’t Look Back succeeds in simply exposing his unique personality to those who only associate him with the beautiful wordplay in his greatest songs.

‘Don’t Look Back’ Isn’t a Standard Music Documentary

Today, streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are filled with constant recaps and videos of recent concerts, but these “films” all suffer from the same issue; they will ultimately never capture the same experience as watching the show. However, Don’t Look Back shows behind-the-scenes footage of Dylan’s recording sessions and experimentations that a normal concert film wouldn’t have been able to incorporate. In one of the most memorable scenes, Dylan and Joan Baez sit in a hotel room delivering renditions of various Hank Williams songs, including “Percy’s Song,” “Love Is Just A Four-Letter Word,” and “Sally Go ‘Round The World.” Their performance is the type of “spur of the moment,” unfiltered moment that would never have happened on stage, which is why Don’t Look Back was such a unique window into Dylan’s private life. The ability to capture history as it is unfolding is something that can only occur if there is trust between Dylan and Pennebaker.

Don’t Look Back is also a novelty in that it does not try to “sand off” the rough edges of Dylan’s personality. While the instant success of his music has certainly given him the right to have confidence, there are moments where Dylan’s ego supersedes his raw talent; in perhaps the film’s most infamous scene, Dylan taunts a media correspondent from the Times who mistakes the terminology of “pop” and “folk” music. While it may be tough for Dylan’s fans to see that he’s capable of acting out, the level of intimacy the film earns makes his more endearing moments feel more authentic and not just like a manufactured image made to appease his agents. The film shows how active Dylan was in the social rights movements of the 1960s, including his work at a Voters’ Registration Rally singing “Only A Pawn In Their Game.” This blend of genuinely informative moments with pure, unadulterated exhilaration is a quality that few documentaries have been able to attain.

‘Don’t Look Back’ Created the Cultural Enigma of Bob Dylan

Considering that it was one of the first times his work was showcased on the silver screen, Don’t Look Back offers an uncalculated depiction of Dylan, as he would subsequently become more enigmatic with his public appearances. While Dylan would delve into the entirety of his career with Martin Scorsese with the masterful documentary No Direction Home: Bob Dylan, it still largely relied upon talking heads to explain away any nuances or controversies.

Don’t Look Back was also highly influential in creating the iconography of Dylan, which became synonymous with his public appearances. An iconic shot of Dylan holding the lyrics to “Subterranean Homesick Blues” was recreated in Todd Haynes’ clever biopic I’m Not There, in which Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Cate Blanchett, and Richard Gere all play various facets of his personality. Thus far, it appears that A Complete Unknown includes similar homages by tackling the same period in Dylan’s career that Don’t Look Back did.

