The myths born out of Dylan's iconic career are exactly what make him a difficult figure to adapt into a traditional biopic.

Dylan's iconic career is best portrayed through mythic storytelling, allowing audiences to unravel the intricate web of his life and work.

Anticipation is mounting for Timothée Chalamet's forthcoming performance as one of the most mythic and prolific musicians in modern history, Bob Dylan. Chalamet will portray Dylan in James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, which recently started filming and will be the first major biopic to directly pull from Dylan's life. A Complete Unknown is joining the ranks of films like Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, and Elvis which set their sights on iconic figures in modern music, with big movie stars and a lot of buzz around them.

Music biopics have never waned in popularity, and they tend to follow a formula so strictly that the parody film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story reduced them to a handful of tropes that you could throw onto a BINGO card, including marital strife, a meteoric rise and fall accelerated by drug use, and ending the film with real footage of the performer behind text explaining where everyone ended up after the events depicted. While A Complete Unknown may very well break out of this mold, Dylan was already the subject of a film that reflected the spirit of his artistry better than any traditional biopic could manage.

The film is I'm Not There, directed by Todd Haynes (May December), and what makes it so special is that it is a Dylan movie that does not even feature a character with his name. Dylan tells us right in the title, "I'm not there," and the film instead follows six different characters who are all inspired by aspects of his life, persona, and musical eras. The film brings together the likes of Cate Blanchett, Heath Ledger, and Christian Bale to evoke Dylan's artistic spirit better than a straightforward biopic about the artist could manage, and offers an expansive view into his musical eras that is especially rewarding for longtime fans.

‘I’m Not There’ Understands That Bob Dylan’s Story Is Hard To Tell in a Conventional Form

In 2019, Martin Scorsese's documentary film, Rolling Thunder Revue, which covered Dylan's tour of the same name from the mid-1970s, illustrated this point by featuring many stories and people that were entirely fictitious. In the narrative of the documentary, Dylan is less of a person and more of a mythic folk figure. His life and work are best presented in this fashion, as a web of stories, songs, and portraits that an audience is given to unravel and find meaning in. Todd Haynes' film does exactly that by presenting Dylan's career in six distinctive stories that are cut together as one dreamlike pastiche of his most influential musical periods, such as his protest music, electric music, and his transition to gospel-inspired folk songs.

The problem with trying to capture an artist as esoteric and dynamic as Dylan is that you cannot encompass everything into a single, linear narrative. Dylan's musical career began as a student of Woody Guthrie, working through American folk standards and protest songs like "Blowin' in the Wind," before making a controversial move into more rock-oriented music, complete with an electric guitar that sent crowds into shambles. When he first performed live with an amplified band at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, reactions were so strong that an apocryphal story spread about Pete Seeger, a fellow musician who was an early supporter of Dylan's career, trying to take an ax to the cables to cut the sound off.

The speculative myths born out of Dylan's iconic career are exactly what makes him a difficult figure to adapt into a traditional biopic. As he wrote in the song "I Contain Multitudes" from his recent album Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan is "a man of contradictions." His expansive, 40-plus album career and his mysterious private life have sent Dylan scholars on wild chases trying to unravel his life story. This leaves anyone making an attempt at a standard Dylan biopic with a fairly tall order, but Haynes' unconventional story, told in a non-linear form and with six distinct narratives inspired by Dylan's life, does a great job at capturing the legendary musician on screen.

Dylan’s Songs and Spirit Are Embodied by Transformative Performances From the Cast

A young child named Woody (Marcus Carl Franklin) depicts Dylan's origins as a songwriter and performer, longing to join the ranks of his namesake, Woody Guthrie, as a musician who sings truth to power and inspires change with protest songs. Jack Rollins, portrayed by Bale, is a folk musician who is abandoning his political roots, dejected and driven to nihilism by a lack of progress exemplified in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Dylan himself was quite affected by Kennedy's death, and in 2020 released a 17-minute-long song about the cultural ramifications of it, titled "Murder Most Foul." Rollins also returns later in the film under a new persona, Pastor John, who directly correlates to Dylan's three-album stretch of gospel-inspired music that began with Slow Train Coming in 1979.

In the most meta-textual segment of the film, Ledger portrays an actor, Robbie Clark, who appeared as Jack Rollins in a fictional musical biopic, and experiences a romance that spirals into a painful divorce. This relationship reflected Dylan's passionate break-up album Blood on the Tracks, which he insists is not autobiographical, but is generally regarded as a direct response to his own divorce. I'm Not There was the last film released in Ledger's lifetime, and carries on as one of his best, most heartfelt and painful performances.

Richard Gere's segment of the film is set in the Old West. This part is inspired by Dylan's involvement in the film Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, which Dylan composed the soundtrack for, including his hit song "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and also had an acting role in. Ben Whishaw portrays a poet being interrogated, offering vague and philosophical responses that reflect Dylan's thoughts from his memoir, Chronicles: Volume One.

The most acclaimed performance in the film, and the one that most closely resembles Dylan's own life and appearance, is Cate Blanchett as Jude Quinn, a cynical and reserved rock star who marks Dylan's transition into electricity. This story depicts the Newport Folk Festival directly, including the legend of Seeger with the ax, and the crowd branding Quinn a "Judas" to folk-music. Blanchett's performance is incredibly transformative, and the only one that attempts to specifically emulate Dylan's manner of speaking or physical appearance. It is an uncanny effort from Blanchett, who manages to disappear into the strange posture and unique vocal quality under the dark sunglasses and crazy hair that Dylan wore during the mid 1960s.

These six performances are all doing wildly different things, and inspired by distinctly varied periods in Dylan's life. Dylan himself praised them in a Rolling Stone interview from 2012, saying "those actors were incredible." Spanning decades of history, different musical genres, aesthetics, and philosophies, the actors in I'm Not There perfectly fit into their respective settings and embody the essence of Dylan's life during those periods.

Why the Unconventional Structure and Scope of 'I'm Not There' Works So Well

Biopics are a popular genre, but tend to be very formulaic. The ones that work well, and are especially memorable, tend to be movies that are not adapting life events one-to-one, but rather excising some thematic or emotional core from a more specific aspect of their subject's life. The Aaron Sorkin-penned Steve Jobs takes a unique approach of only adapting three key days in Jobs' life. Bradley Cooper's Maestro has garnered divisive reactions, but the choice to emphasize Leonard Bernstein's inner-life and familial relationships instead of his musical career makes for an interesting movie that has more to say about him than simply showing us how good he was at music, something anyone who cares certainly already knows.

The worst thing a biopic can do is feel like a stale, cinematic adaptation of a Wikipedia article. Deciding on a specific time-frame, an unexpected aspect of the subject's life, or a completely new perspective allows a filmmaker to avoid falling into that trap. Haynes' film is perhaps the most experimental version of this concept to go over so well. I'm Not There may not be a great place to start if you know nothing about Dylan's life, but it is more and more rewarding the more time you have spent with his discography. It is not a movie born out of an obligation to fictionalize the life of a great artist, but out of a passion and genuine understanding of what makes him such a fascinating cultural figure.

You have to really care about Dylan to make a movie like I'm Not There work as well as it does. It is a movie that pleased critics, fans, and even Dylan himself, without pandering or taking the easy route. The ambition and unique creative vision of Haynes' film reflects Dylan's own career, an ever-evolving body of work that refuses to conform to any one narrative, making the greatest American songwriter a complete unknown.

