The career of Bob Fosse encompassed more than just cinema, yet he was able to establish himself as one of the greatest directors of his era through the five movies he made between 1969 and 1983. Every single one of these has something to offer, none are anywhere close to bad, and the best films Fosse directed can even be considered among the greatest of all time. He was also renowned for being a stage director and a choreographer, leading to him inevitably directing musicals, but not all his films belonged to that genre (and he was an actor in the years prior to him becoming a director).

What ties them all together is the fact they're all about performers, dancers, or artists, in one way or another, exploring showbiz and entertainment industries, often in dark and brutally honest ways. His body of work was unfortunately small, owing to his passing in 1987 at just 60 years old, but the filmography he left behind still stands to this day as a superb one. No one made films quite like Fosse did, with his five theatrically released features ranked below, starting with the very good and ending with the unbelievably great.

5 'Sweet Charity' (1969)

Starring: Shirley MacLaine, John McMartin, Chita Rivera

If your “worst” movie is still as good as Sweet Charity is, you know you're probably doing something right as a director. This one was Bob Fosse’s first movie, as well as his longest, with a near-epic length of two and a half hours. It also did notoriously poorly at the box office, which thankfully didn’t tank Fosse’s future career, which ultimately showed he could go on to better – though perhaps not bigger – things. But the intimacy found in future Fosse films tends to help make them extra striking. Sweet Charity, by contrast, feels like a somewhat more old-fashioned musical, as well as easily the most comedic thing Fosse ever directed.

The plot of Sweet Charity involves a dancer trying to make her way in the world, and contending with various setbacks concerning both her professional and romantic lives. There’s a little more going on under the surface, but Sweet Charity is also quite breezy and lightweight, considering the sorts of films Bob Fosse would go on to direct. It’s nonetheless kind of underrated, coming out at a time when it felt as though audiences weren’t as keen on musicals that went big and broad; or, perhaps, weren’t really that keen on musicals at all. The film at least looks spectacular, and reliably has the sort of showstopping song and dance numbers you'd expect out of a Fosse-directed musical.

4 'Lenny' (1974)

Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner

Though Lenny is about a famous stand-up comedian, you'd be hard-pressed to call it a comedy, and it fits in well with the generally quite dark post-Sweet Charity Bob Fosse filmography. The subject of this biographical film is Lenny Bruce, who pushed various boundaries when it came to the art of stand-up comedy throughout the 1960s, making him various enemies, while others praised the lengths he was willing to go to. Lenny, as a film, is successful in exploring the complicated nature of Bruce as a person, celebrating what he did for the industry he belonged to whilst not sugarcoating some of the more abrasive aspects of his personality.

Stylistically, it’s probably the most grounded film Bob Fosse ever directed, though Lenny is shot in black and white, which, by the 1970s, was a bold artistic choice. It looks more impactful than your run-of-the-mill biopic, and Dustin Hoffman is undeniably fantastic in the titular role. It approaches being an outlier among other Fosse-directed films, but at its core, it’s still about a passionate and flawed artistic person trying to make their mark on the world. It’s narratively solid but thematically very interesting, as well as eye-opening for anyone unfamiliar with Lenny Bruce (which is understandable, because, like Fosse, his life wasn’t long, passing away in 1966 at just 40 years of age).

3 'Star 80' (1983)

Starring: Mariel Hemingway, Eric Roberts, Cliff Robertson

Star 80 is probably the darkest and least approachable movie Bob Fosse ever directed, and it was sadly his final film, too. “Underrated” might be a fair word to use to describe it, but on the other hand, it’s also understandable why some might choose to stay away from something like this. Star 80 is a film that goes heavily into the darkest side of showbiz imaginable, retelling a horrific true story that’s used as a way to explore broader, industry-wide abuse. In all honesty, if there’s a modern-day film to compare it to, it’s the also controversial (and arguably very misunderstood) Blonde, from 2022.

Making no secret about the fact that things will end badly in a flash-forward, Star 80 focuses on a young woman who was groomed and then abused by an older man; one who encouraged her to become a Playboy Playmate, but then later grew violent and jealous when she expressed a desire to become an actress. It’s a hell of a bleak final film for Bob Fosse, but it’s still so undoubtedly powerful and sadly relevant. Concerning the latter, it will remain so for as long as people in the entertainment industry abuse their power, particularly men doing so to women. Star 80 is essential and monumental in how bluntly sad it is, but is likely hard to rewatch in any capacity.

2 'Cabaret' (1972)

Starring: Liza Minnelli, Michael York, Joel Grey

When it comes to crowning one Bob Fosse movie as the best, it ultimately boils down to a choice between two movie musicals; one made near the beginning of the 1970s, and one that was released at the decade’s tail-end. For present purposes, it should be stressed that both these movies are excellent and deserving of their respective reputations as some of the best movie musicals of all time. So, when Cabaret comes in second, that still should be seen as impressive. It’s one of those must-watch musicals that even people who dislike musicals will still appreciate. It’s not just about singing and dancing; it’s also a look at the rise of fascism in Germany and, more broadly, the way seemingly ordinary people might be blind to such troubling things until it’s too late.

Cabaret is quite fun before what it’s really about becomes apparent, with much of the film taking place at a club in Berlin during the early 1930s, with a perfectly cast (and Oscar-winning) Liza Minnelli shining brightly alongside (and also Oscar-winning) Joel Grey, who also gets some scene-stealing musical numbers. The drama – and eventual horrors – present in the film mostly play out in the background, ensuring Cabaret is sinister and surprisingly haunting as it progresses, creating such feelings intensely once it’s over. It’s a movie with a lot to say and a great deal that’s thought-provoking, but those after the highs one gets from a more traditional musical will also find such things here, even if those scenes are ultimately in the service of exploring something a bit deeper and more troubling.

1 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Starring: Roy Scheider, Ann Reinking, Leland Palmer

If not Cabaret, then it has to be All That Jazz that stands as the best Bob Fosse movie. Really, it could well be considered one of the greatest films of all time, regardless of genre and director (Stanley Kubrick thought as much, for the record… though he is also name-dropped in the film, which is kind of funny). It’s just a phenomenal sucker punch of a movie that gets better the more you think about it, read about it, and rewatch it. It’s also one of the most brazenly autobiographical movies ever made, with the main character here grappling with the sort of hectic life Fosse himself had, particularly during the 1970s, when he was most active in the world of theater and cinema.

Fosse’s protagonist in All That Jazz, Joe Gideon, simply cannot stop or slow down, ceaselessly seeking stimulation, entertainment, conflict, and chaos. Gideon goes through the same sorts of professional and romantic problems Fosse did, and both the character and the man himself shared the sorts of health problems that led to Fosse’s own death less than 10 years after All That Jazz was released. So, it’s all very bittersweet at best, and rather bleak at worst, but the film still stands as such a bold statement; perhaps the best autobiographical movie ever made, and one of the most self-critical. It deservedly won the Palme d’Or the year it came out, and has aged exceedingly well in the 40+ years since it first came out.

