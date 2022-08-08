Dorothy Stratten was supposed to be a star. The Vancouver-born model had journeyed to Los Angeles on a wing and a prayer. In the late 1970's, things at least appeared to be working out in her favor. In 1979 alone, Stratten guest-starred on Fantasy Island and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. She was also, at the time, preparing for a substantial film role: a juicy supporting part in the New Hollywood slapstick homage They All Laughed, which was to be directed by Hollywood personality and resident man-about-town Peter Bogdonavich. Had the actress lived long enough to make good on her talents, who’s to say where she might have ended up?

On August 14th, Dorothy Stratten was brutally murdered by her husband, Paul Snider. Snider had successfully lured Stratten out from a Vancouver Dairy Queen with promises of fame and fortune in Tinseltown, only to subsequently spiral into toxic obsession when Stratten’s success eclipsed his own. To this day, Dorothy Stratten’s murder is one of the most sordid and senseless public crimes that has ever taken place in Los Angles.

Stratten’s life should have been the central focus of Star 80, the haunting and somewhat problematic final film from that troubled genius of the stage and screen, Bob Fosse. Instead, Star 80 is far more preoccupied with Paul Snider, who is depicted in Fosse’s film by a terrifying Eric Roberts, playing the character as a preening, delusional social reject who comes equipped with a porno mustache and a deadly possessive streak. Our world is filled with pathetic specimens like Paul Snider – controlling, jealous creeps who harass, harm, and even kill women when they realize they can’t “have” them – but that doesn’t make the depiction of Snider in Star 80 any less skin-crawling, nor does it answer the troubling question of why exactly Star 80 is framed as more of Snider’s story than Stratten’s.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Why Bob Fosse's Oscar Win for 'Cabaret' Wasn't Just An Upset

It's a testament to Mr. Robert’s performance that we despise Snider from the very moment he arrives on-screen. From the character's earliest moments, you want to scream at Stratten to get as far away from this visibly unbalanced, go-nowhere jackass as humanly possible. Curiously, Fosse and actress Mariel Hemingway – who plays Stratten – choose to depict the ill-fated Playmate and aspiring starlet as more or less a cypher: a passive participant in her own life. Fosse’s characterization of Stratten, at times, borders on elliptical. Meanwhile, the portraiture of Roberts is vivid in its nastiness: the way the Runaway Train actor plays Snider, you can smell the desperation and cheap cologne on the guy from a mile away.

The characters in a Bob Fosse film are never too far from slipping into the abyss, whether it’s the love tangle at the center of the decade-best masterpiece, Cabaret, Lenny Bruce flying in the face of obscenity laws in the comedy-world biopic Lenny, or a narcissistic showman literally confronting his own looming morality in the generation-defining All That Jazz. Yet, even by the dark standards normally reserved for Fosse’s work, Star 80 is one of the most unpleasant movies ever made by a major American film studio. It is a film that seems to understand evil – more to the point, a uniquely male form of evil – on a core, even intrinsic level. It is a motion picture that will shake any sensitive viewer to their core, for reasons that are both intentional, and also not.

The question of “why” looms over the specter of Star 80: Why, exactly, would someone choose to make a movie about Dorothy Stratten’s murder, while, at the same time, making the decision to center the perspective of the man who took her life? More unsettling still is Fosse’s alleged claim that he somehow “identified” with Snider, and that perhaps this disturbed freak is a version of who Fosse himself might have become were he not to establish himself as one of the most respected filmmakers of his time. What, then, is the purpose of making a movie like Star 80, if the filmmakers run the risk of indulging in the same morbid rubbernecking that, in the long run, may have contributed to Stratten’s downfall?

Image via Warner Bros.

The purpose, in this writer’s opinion, is to force the viewer to confront their own feelings about how we essentially treat these female ingenues as disposable. For all its many flaws, Star 80 remains a fascinating swan song for Fosse, largely because it understands America’s toxic addiction to using up beautiful women in the entertainment industry. A similar debate is currently swirling around Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, slated to premiere at fall festivals later this year. The question remains: Why dredge up the worst things that befell one of America’s most beloved stars, if the film itself serves no purpose other than to drag its subject and all those were complicit in their torment through the proverbial muck?

Star 80 offers no easy answers to this question. To call the film repellent isn’t to decry it – it is merely description. Star 80 wants you, the viewer, to be disgusted. To be sure, this is the reaction plenty of people had. Vincent Canby, writing for The New York Times, called Star 80 a “movie without a payoff.” Bogdonavich, who is portrayed in Star 80 as an arrogant hotshot auteur named Aram Nicholas, felt that the film exploited Stratten, insisting that Fosse only told part of Dorothy’s story. To be sure, there is no catharsis or redemption or even any kind of lesson learned at the end of Star 80: this is the unrelentingly ugly story of a woman who was ignominiously swallowed up by an industry that is fundamentally predatory in its nature, who then sought spiritual acceptance at the Playboy Mansion, and eventually found herself living under the thumb of an abusive monster who took her life before she was old enough to legally drink.

Let us return to the question of “why” then: Why is Star 80 an important film? What does it have to teach us? What is the purpose of sitting through the endless horrifying scenarios that it portrays? I believe that the answer lies in the fact that, for those who can stomach this kind of film, Fosse's final picture portrays an eerily commonplace form of evil that is directed at women every waking moment of every day. For better or worse, Hollywood is an ecosystem that thrives on exploitation: it has since the early days of the studio system, and sadly, the practice continues today. The movies often sell us a beautiful lie, but just as often, it is imperative to confront the truth, however harrowing it may be.