After much speculation and months of waiting, the hit CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola is returning (yes, finally) for an all-new Season 4. Like Chuck Lorre’s earlier productions, Bob Hearts Abishola also stole the hearts and attention of fans and became one of the most popular shows in the genre lately. So it makes perfect sense that the network gave the show a go-ahead for another season. Bob Hearts Abishola follows the story of Bob Wheeler, a diligent businessman who runs his family-owned sock company, MaxDot. When a sudden heart attack puts him in the hospital and into the hands of a strict, no-nonsense nurse of Nigerian descent, Bob falls in love with her, and his life changes forever.

Having premiered in the fall of 2019, the thrice Emmy-nominated CBS series has been running for three successful seasons and has earned great ratings. In January 2022, ahead of the Season 3 finale, the series was renewed for a fourth season. The comedy series is created by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere, with the team also serving as executive producers and Yashere featuring as a series regular in a major role.

This fall, Bob Hearts Abishola returns with a new plot, some new characters, and a very unexpected turn of events. Season 4 will see Bob shocking everyone with his decision of leaving MaxDot, where he spent 30 years of his life working hard and keeping the company running. What it does to his family and friends, will be the focus of the new season’s overall storyline. To get you ready for another season of drama and excitement from the team, we have put together a comprehensive and handy guide with everything we know so far about Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4. Read on to find out about the release date, plot, cast and characters, and other details.

When Is Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 Coming Out?

Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 is premiering on Monday, September 19, at 8:30/7:30c PM, only on CBS.

How Many Episodes Does Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 Have?

The previous seasons of Bob Hearts Abishola varied in their episode counts but ranged between 18 and 22 each season. Going by that trend, Season 4 is also expected to have a similar number of episodes, each with an average runtime of roughly 20 minutes. Here are the details of the season's premiere episode:

Episode 1: "Touched by a Holy Hand" - September 19, 2022.

Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to keep Ebun and the new pastor's flirtation from growing; Bob is thrown for a loop when Goodwin leaves MaxDot for a better job at Christina's company.

The episode is written by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere, Matt Ross, Carla Filisha, Nathan Chetty, Ibet Inyang Beneche, and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller. The second episode is titled "Bibles to Brothels" and is set to air on September 26, 2022.

Is There a Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 Trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer released for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 yet and we aren’t entirely sure when one might drop. So it looks like you’ll have to wait for a while longer or just catch the new season directly. And who knows, maybe that’ll make it more exciting. Meanwhile, in case you've got a real hankering for the show's signature brand of comedy, here’s a clip from the Season 3 finale for a quick laugh.

Who's In the Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4 Cast?

One of the main reasons that Bob Hearts Abishola gained popularity is because of its unique and powerful ensemble cast. The series stars Folake Olowofoyeku and Mike & Molly's Billy Gardell as the titular characters, along with Christine Ebersole, Barry Shabaka Henley, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Gina Yashere, Shola Adewusi, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Travis Wolfe Jr. in various regular roles. The cast also includes Kimberley Scott, Dayo Ade, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, and Tori Danner, among others, in recurring roles.

As for the characters, Gardell stars as Bob Wheeler, a divorced man, and entrepreneur of MaxDot and Abishola’s husband. Olowofoyeku stars as Abishola Odegbami, a nurse at the Woodward Memorial Hospital, and Bob’s wife. Ebersole features as Dorothy “Dottie” Wheeler, owner of MaxDot and mother of Bob, Douglas, and Christina; Jones as Douglas Wheeler, Bob’s younger brother and Christina’s twin brother; Maribeth Monroe as Christina Wheeler, Bob's younger sister and Douglas' twin sister; Adewusi as Oluwatoyin "Olu" Ifedayo Olatunji, Abishola's aunt and Tunde's wife; Henley as Babatunde "Tunde" Olatunji, Abishola's uncle and Olu's husband, Travis Wolfe Jr. as Dele Babatunde Adebambo, Abishola’s son from her ex-husband; Vernee Watson-Johnson as Gloria Tyler, Abishola's co-worker and friend; Gina Yashere as Kemi, Abishola's best friend of 20 years; Bayo Akinfemi as Goodwin Aderibigbe Olayiwola, a senior employee at MaxDot, and Anthony Okungbowa as Kofoworola "Kofo" Omogoriola Olanipekun, Goodwin’s cousin and a co-worker at MaxDot.

Related:10 Longest Running Live-Action Sitcoms, Ranked

What Is Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4’s Story?

Bob Hearts Abishola is a comedic take on immigrant life and small businesses in America. It follows Bob Wheeler, a divorced entrepreneur in Detroit. Bob manages his family’s successful sock business along with his mother Dottie and younger twin siblings Doug and Christina. When a sudden heart attack lands him at the local Woodward Memorial Hospital, he meets Abishola Odegbami, a sincere and hardworking nurse, and instantly falls in love. Despite her initial disinterest, Bob pursues her and eventually, she too starts to like him. Bob’s fascination for Abishola leads to him trying his best to win her over until he gets to propose to her and they get married in an elaborate ceremony in Nigeria.

Seasons 1 to 3 explore Abishola’s personal and professional life, her goals and dreams, and her relationships with her mother, friends, son, and ex-husband. Through that time, Bob has his own growth, going from a divorced, lonely man to a fun-loving and excitable businessman who starts looking forward to life. The previous seasons also explore other characters in the couple’s lives and how they affect the lovebirds’ love and life. Bob Hearts Abishola stands apart from previous Chuck Lorre sitcoms like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory precisely because of all these endearing characters and their stories, though it does share the same comedic sensibilities as those shows.

Season 4 will take off from where Season 3 ended. In the new season of Bob Hearts Abishola, Bob is going to surprise (more like shock) everyone by planning an early retirement. But is it because Christina poached his best employee Goodwin or because Bob thinks it’s time to sit back and enjoy life? And how Abishola is going to take this decision of her husband's is the actual plotline, because “sit back and relax” is not something she is comfortable with. Meanwhile, Ebunoluwa, Abishola’s stubborn and proud mother who has been living a loveless marriage, starts to get attracted to the new pastor at the church. This means Abishola now has two problems to deal with.

Catch all the fun activities of this quirky and endearing couple when they return this fall.