It’s time to bid farewell to one of TV’s most heartwarming couples. CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola is making a final return with Season 5. From the award-winning mind of creator, executive producer, and writer Chuck Lorre, Bob Hearts Abishola is a love story that transcends boundaries and celebrates the beauty of immigrant life in America. Set in Detroit, the series follows Bob (Billy Gardell), a middle-aged compression sock businessman who unexpectedly falls for Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), his cardiac nurse and a Nigerian immigrant. Despite initial hurdles, Bob is set on winning Abishola’s heart, prompting an unlikely relationship between the two.

A love story that celebrates love, family, and cultural diversity in American society, Bob Hearts Abishola has captivated audiences since its premiere, ranking as the top new comedy of the 2019-20 television season. Each episode continues to resonate with its audiences, thanks to its meaningful storytelling delivered through light-hearted laughs and standout performances. As the show ends with its fifth and final season, the show promises to end things off on a memorable note, highlighting the enduring power of love and acceptance in an ever-changing world.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Season 5 of Bob Hearts Abishola.

When Is 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Coming Out?

Season 5 of Bob Hearts Abishola officially premieres on CBS on Monday, February 12 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT), marking its final run on the network. The series finale airs on Monday, May 13.

Fans can catch the show live or on-demand via Paramount+, with SHOWTIME subscribers enjoying live access and on-demand availability for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Watch the Teaser for 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5

In the CBS exclusive sneak peek for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5, fans are treated to a glimpse into the show’s beloved couple, Bob and Abishola. As they continue their journey together, they find themselves involved in their family’s shenanigans. The teaser hints at the potential antics to come, with Abishola’s uncle, Tunde, finding himself in a clash with the DMV due to his multiple accidents, promising plenty of laughs and unexpected twists in the final season.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5?

Gardell takes on the role of Bob Wheeler. Hailing from Detroit, Bob is a businessman specializing in compression socks. After experiencing a heart attack, he finds himself falling in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola. Bob was previously married to a woman named Lorrain, but the two were divorced three years before his heart attack. Gardell previously starred as Officer Mike Biggs in the series Mike & Molly, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination.

Meanwhile, Olowofoyeku stars as Abishola Bolatito Doyinsola Oluwatoyin Adebambo Wheeler. Originally from Nigeria, Abishola is one of eleven children, growing up with six brothers and four sisters. Currently working as a nurse, she lives with her son, Dele, and her aunt and uncle, Olu, and Tunde. Olowofoyeku’s previous television credits include a recurring role on Transparent and guest appearances on The Gifted and Modern Family.

The recurring cast of Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5 includes Christine Ebersole as Dottie, Matt Jones as Douglas, Maribeth Monroe as Christina, Vernee Watson as Gloria, Shola Adewusi as Auntie Olu, Barry Shabaka Henley as Uncle Tunde, Travis Wolfe Jr. as Dele, Gina Yashere as Kemi, Bayo Akinfemi as Goodwin, Anthony Okungbowa as Kofo, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Ebunoluwa.

What Is 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 About?

Bob Hearts Abishola is a heartwarming tale of Bob (Gardell), a middle-aged compression sock businessman hailing from Detroit. After unexpectedly falling for his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recuperating from a heart attack, Bob sets out to win her affection. Undeterred by Abishola’s initial disinterest, and their contrasting backgrounds, Bob is determined to win her heart, and eventually, get married.

As Season 5 of Bob Hearts Abishola approaches its conclusion, viewers can expect the series to end with some of the show’s biggest moments. The first two episodes already promise a couple of significant character developments. Abishola is taken aback when she learns that her son, Dele, has secretly canceled his plans to attend Harvard. Bob finds himself compelled to intervene before the entire situation escalates. Meanwhile, there’s turmoil when Abishola’s uncle, Tunde, is involved in a car accident. Bob and Abishola pursue Tunde to get glasses, but something tells them that there’s more to his health issues and just poor eyesight.

Who Is Making 'Bob Hearts Abishola'?

Lorre, Yashere, Al Higgins, and Matt Ross serve as executive producers of Bob Hearts Abishola. The show is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre has an overall deal. With the show ending, alongside the conclusion of Young Sheldon, Lorre has no shows slated for CBS for the upcoming fall season. Most recently, Lorre’s latest hit show Bookie, which streams on Max, was renewed for Season 2.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, shares how proud the network is to bring Bob Hearts Abishola to the screen.

“We are so proud to call ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the Network. This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It’s a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

Executive producers Yashere, Ross, and Lorre also share how stories like Bob Hearts Abishola are important in this day and age.