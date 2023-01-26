TV's cutest couple, Bob and Abishola will be back to entertain us with another round of humor and heartwarming moments. CBS announced today that it has picked up Bob Hearts Abishola for a fifth season. The news comes mid-way through the fourth season which is currently airing on the network.

Bob Hearts Abishola premiered on CBS in 2019 and though critics were initially indifferent, the multi-camera show seemed to possess the ingredients that could make for a unique sitcom, with time the show gradually crystallized, faring better among critics while drawing impressive audience numbers for its broadcaster. CBS reveals that the show scored a season-best same-day rating this past Monday at 5.84 million viewers, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.54. Adding the Live+35 day multi-platform viewing, the ongoing fourth season of the show averages 6.9 million viewers per episode. While these ratings rank the show last among the four primetime sitcoms currently airing on CBS, it still was enough to warrant another season.

Bob Hearts Abishola's humor is all centered around the love story between the unlikely pair that its titular characters. Bob (Billy Gardell) is a successful businessman who runs his family's compression sock company alongside his mother Dottie and twin siblings Christina and Douglas. His overly stressful life takes a turn for the better after he develops feelings for Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), a hardworking Nigerian immigrant nurse who tends to him as he recovers from a heart attack at Woodward Memorial Hospital. Though Abishola initially puts up a strong resistance against Bob's advances, she cannot hold off for long as Bob gradually wins her over.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

Among many things, the show has been lauded for its effort at dismantling ethnic prejudices by brilliantly crossing cultural lines, deservedly, the show has so far earned three Emmy nominations. CBS's renewal of Bob Hearts Abisola for a fifth season means that the network has now signed up all of its comedies for the next TV season. The broadcaster had earlier in the week renewed another Monday night show, The Neighborhood for Season 6, others, Young Sheldon, and Ghosts, will equally return for the 2023/2024 season.Bob Hearts Abishola is bolstered by a stellar cast that includes Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr. Anthony Okungbowa, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Gina Yashere, and Bayo Akinfemi.

The series is the brainchild of the acclaimed King of Sitcoms Chuck Lorre, alongside fellow co-creators Al Higgins, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Yashere. Executive producers include Lorre, Higgins, Yashere, and Matt Ross. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television as part of its overall deal with Warner Bros.

CBS is yet to set a premiere date for Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5. Season 4 currently airs weekly on Mondays at 8:30 p.m.