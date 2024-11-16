Due to the strange ways that the Academy Awards operate, there are many all-time great actors whose lineup of nominations doesn’t necessarily reflect the overall contributions that they’ve made to the medium. The Oscars tend to avoid nominating outright comedies, genre films, sequels, and family films for the top prizes, particularly the acting trophies. While many cinephiles will recognize that the films that win Best Picture belong to a fairly narrow subsection of what is released each year, it is unfortunate that many great actors don’t have the overabundance of nominations that they deserve. Despite appearing in many iconic films for several decades, Bob Hoskins only received one Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the neo-noir romantic drama Mona Lisa.

Any actor interested in earning serious critical praise would be well-suited to work with Neil Jordan, an acclaimed filmmaker known for his provocative storytelling techniques and elaborate productions. Although Jordan is most closely associated with twisty crime thrillers like The Crying Game and historical epics like Michael Collins, Mona Lisa was easily one of his more straightforward projects. Jordan’s screenplay proved to be much more subversive than its premise would suggest, but the amazing performance by Hoskins elevated Mona Lisa into a heartbreaking reinvention of the crime genre.

What Is 'Mona Lisa' About?

Image via Canon Street Entertainment

Set in modern-day London, Mona Lisa centers on a reformed gangster as he attempts to piece back together his life after being released from prison. Hoskins stars as George, whose return to the free world is met with a serious mismanagement of expectations; although he expects to be welcomed home with loving arms by his wife and daughter, they reject his advances and force him to find work elsewhere. Despite taking the fall for the other gangsters in the crime family, George finds that his fellow criminals have all but abandoned him, and refuses to give him any shelter or resources. Depressed, dejected, and contemplative about his future, George finds a new position serving as the driver for the high-class call-girl Simone (Cathy Tyson). Although initially, it's an alliance that is made only out of convenience, the two begin to learn that they have much more in common than they ever would have expected.

Mona Lisa works because it feels much more like a procedural than a traditional neo-noir thriller. Both Simone and George are aware that they have many enemies in the city, but they are not constantly on the run from villains who want to hunt them down. Rather, the story of Mona Lisa is one of survival, as Simone and George have to fight for respect in a world that seems insistent on treating them as second-class citizens. Jordan has certainly made more visually inventive movies like Interview With A Vampire and The End of the Affair, but Mona Lisa works because the entire story feels very confined and intimate. This is used to reflect the limited options that both Simone and George have going forward, as they both know the inherent dangers that come with their professions.

‘Mona Lisa’ Is a Different Type of Romance Movie

Although it includes many erotic moments, Mona Lisa isn’t a stereotypical “opposites attract” romantic movie, as it's more focused on the burgeoning respect that develops between Simone and George. George was forced to become a gangster due to his economic disadvantages and familial obligations; it's only after driving with Simone that he realizes he’s closed off another side of his life. Simone is confident in her body and abilities, but Mona Lisa does show how morally draining it is for her to dedicate herself to men who only treat her as an object. It’s impressive how progressive Mona Lisa is compared to other romantic dramas from the same era; Hoskins does a great job at showing Geroge’s curiosity about how Simone conducts her private affairs, whilst never passing judgment upon her.

Mona Lisa becomes most powerful when Hoskins is able to show George’s redemptive arc as he begins to take care of Cathy (Kate Hardie), a young prostitute who has been abused by one of her clients. It’s evident that after learning about the challenges that Simone went through, George wants to ensure that the other call girls aren’t berated or insulted. The best part is that Hoskins shows that George’s actions are entirely selfless; his connection with Cathy is a paternal, and not romantic one. Although there are a few minor action scenes at the very end, Mona Lisa is largely reliant on Hoskins to show minor character shifts in his physical performance. He’s so committed to the realism of playing a genuinely changed end that the film’s happy ending is empowering, and doesn’t feel like an overly saccharine way to close out a very dark story.

Bob Hoskins Deserved More Than Just One Oscar Nomination

Close

Hoskins was admittedly nominated in a very tough year at the Oscars, as few would argue that Paul Newman’s extraordinary performance as “Fast Eddie” in the Martin Scorsese legacy sequel The Color of Money wasn’t worthy of the Best Actor prize. However, Hoskins’ nomination for Mona Lisa summarizes what makes him such a unique actor. Hoskins is often able to show sensitivity by playing strange, peculiar characters that are often cast to the sidelines; Mona Lisa is simply the rare example where he is allowed to play the lead.

Nonetheless, Hoskins has given many great performances that were overlooked by the Academy Awards. The Long Good Friday was a highly influential gangster film that featured Hoskins at his most terrifying, and there certainly wasn’t another actor brave enough to act alongside talking cartoon characters in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Perhaps these are the type of performances that don’t typically wrack up Academy Award nominations, but that doesn’t mean that Hoskins doesn’t deserve credit for his bravery on screen. He is certainly one of the greatest character actors of his time.

Mona Lisa is streaming on Max in the U.S.

