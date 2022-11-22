Things are already starting to change at Disney with Bob Iger back in the driver's seat. The newly reinstated CEO is cleaning out the remains of the Bob Chapek regime in preparation to implement his own plans for the future of the company. In a new memo, Iger expressed his plan to put control back in the hands of the creatives Disney relies on, moving away from the data and streaming-centric approach lauded by Chapek. To start, he ousted Disney veteran Kareem Daniel, one of Chapek's key lieutenants who largely helped implement his agenda.

"I’ve asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro, and Christine McCarthy to work together on the design of a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs, and this will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution," Iger wrote in the memo. Daniel was a highly-expected ouster given his role as the head of the newly-created media and entertainment distribution group which was responsible for how the company handled distribution, ad sales, and much more across all platforms including Disney+. While it was key in bolstering subscriber numbers across Disney's platform, it resulted in a loss of the core mission of Disney set out by its founder and rumors swirled that it brought down morale. It also didn't help profits as the division lost $1.5 billion in the last quarter.

Iger was none too fond of Chapek's strategy of prioritizing content distribution and profits over actual creativity. "In a world and business that is awash with data, it is tempting to use data to answer all of our questions, including creative questions," he originally said at a retreat back in 2021. "I urge all of you not to do that." His memo further states that, while he thinks there is some merit to the DMED branch, it's not a priority under his regime. "Our goal is to have the new structure in place in the coming months. Without question, elements of DMED will remain, but I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what fuels this company, and it belongs at the center of how we organize our businesses."

Iger's comments are the strongest indication yet to Disney fans that there will be tangible, creative changes in how the company operates. Disney has increasingly faced criticism of late for its tone-deaf decision-making in pursuit of driving streaming numbers as much as possible. Disney has increasingly pumped cash into projects that capitalized on popular properties like the MCU and Star Wars yet failed to fully hit the mark with audiences. Under Chapek's regime, the largest successes seemed to come from more experimental properties like Werewolf By Night that prioritize unique storytelling over integration. Iger seems to want more projects of that ilk that let the creatives run wild with their ideas and expand beyond the company's usual borders.

Chapek Proved He Wasn't a Fit for Disney

Beyond that, Chapek himself made several, inexcusable personal blunders that jeopardized his seemingly-secure seat at the company. Aside from his Florida disaster surrounding the "Don't Say Gay" bill, layoffs, and more, he showed a lack of interest in what Disney had always done well when talking about animation as only for children. Much of what Iger did that made him so beloved, Chapek seemed to run in the opposite direction. With the CEO's return to power and strong creativity-focused sentiments, there's hope in the industry that Disney can right the ship.

